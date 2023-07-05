Utah Native Trevor Lewis Returns To Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES – Who says, “you can’t go home again”?

The Los Angeles Kings have made a strategic move to bolster their penalty killing unit by signing Trevor Lewis for the upcoming 2023-2024 NHL season. The veteran forward, who spent the previous season with the Calgary Flames, brings a wealth of experience and defensive prowess to the Kings’ lineup.

BACK IN LA 📍 We’ve signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $775,000. 🔗 https://t.co/WUxIMNQost#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/QaRGtksBSa — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 1, 2023

Lewis, 36, had an impressive season with the Flames, showcasing his ability as a penalty killer and defensive specialist. In the 2023 season, he played a vital role in Calgary’s penalty killing unit, helping them achieve an 82.5% success rate, which ranked among the top in the league. His ability to disrupt opposing power plays and provide a steady presence on the ice was recognized by both teammates and fans alike. Lewis is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, with 9 goals and 11 assists in 82 games.

The Kings are well aware of Lewis’s capabilities, having witnessed his contributions firsthand during his previous stint with the team. Lewis spent the first 12 years of his NHL career donning the black and silver of the Los Angeles Kings. Known for his hard work ethic and attention to detail, Lewis became a valuable asset to the Kings’ organization.

“They called my agent to see if I’d be interested, and I told my wife, and she just started crying she was so excited.” Lewis speaks of the events of signing with the Kings. “It was a no brainer. I have always felt like an LA King, and that the organization was a part of me, just with the relationships I still have with the players, trainers, people who work in the organization. It just feels like we are going home.”

Trevor Lewis is heading back to the Kings on a one-year deal, per @FriedgeHNIC. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/CJTNkEpntC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2023

During his time with the Kings, Lewis earned a reputation as one of the team’s premier penalty killers. His outstanding defensive skills and ability to read the game made him an indispensable asset, both during even-strength play and while shorthanded. Lewis played a crucial role in the Kings’ Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014, solidifying his place in the team’s history.

The decision to bring Lewis back to the Kings was motivated, in part, by the team’s need to improve their penalty killing effectiveness. Last season, the Kings struggled to contain opponents’ power plays, allowing a league-worst 25.3% conversion rate. The addition of Lewis, with his expertise in shutting down opposing power plays, is expected to provide a significant boost to the Kings’ penalty killing unit.

Lewis commented on what the Kings expect of him, “I don’t think my role has changed much since coming into the league. I think I’ve done a pretty good job at knowing my role and being as good as I can in that role. Maybe, being older means more leadership at this stage of my career.”

A leader on and off the ice, thank you and best of luck in LA, Trev! pic.twitter.com/8QOon6GRmW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 2, 2023

Speaking about the signing, Kings’ General Manager, Rob Blake, expressed his excitement, stating, “Trevor Lewis brings a wealth of experience and defensive skill to our team. We believe he will be a key contributor to our penalty killing efforts and help us improve in that aspect of the game. His familiarity with our organization and his proven track record make him an excellent addition to our roster.”

Lewis’s return to Los Angeles will undoubtedly be welcomed by fans and his former teammates alike. His defensive abilities, work ethic, and championship pedigree will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the Kings’ penalty killing efforts. With the 2023-2024 season on the horizon, the Los Angeles Kings are primed to make a statement on the ice, thanks in part to the addition of Trevor Lewis.

One teammate who is probably the most excited is one of Trevor’s best friends, Drew Doughty. The two have entertained reporters for seasons with their chemistry and antics.

KSL asked Trevor if he and Doughty would get their own podcast this time around. “I don’t think I’d get a word in if the two of us were on a podcast together.” Lewis answered.

Trevor’s father, Randy Lewis is a Calgary native and took great pride in seeing his son play for the Flames. “It was fantastic, seeing him play in Calgary.” Randy continues, “But now to see him go back home to the Kings is really emotional. I didn’t think it would happen, but it’s a great feeling and I can’t wait to see it.”

The Kings were supposed to be in a rebuilding phase, but they surprised a lot of people last season and made the playoffs. They lost in the first round to a hot Oilers squad with one of the best power plays the NHL has ever seen.

Seems like the Kings have made roster moves focused on a deeper run next season. Lewis commented on this. “I think getting P.L.D. (Pierre-Luc Dubois from Winnipeg) is a great get for the team, with him down the middle, those are three really good centers, and they are all hard to play against, so it will create a lot of matchups. I think the team has all the pieces to contend for another cup, and I am very excited to be a part of it.”

The LA Kings play the San Jose Sharks in the preseason “Frozen Fury” on October 5th at the Delta Center.

