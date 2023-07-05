UTAH FIREWATCH
CRIME

West Haven man enticed 7-year-old girl, police say

Jul 5, 2023, 11:03 AM

emergency lights generic...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A West Haven man was arrested Monday and accused of making arrangements to meet with and conduct sexual acts with a 7-year-old girl, police said.

An agent from the State Child Exploitation Team chatted in an online app with Matthew Robert Williams, 29, on April 26, according to a police booking affidavit. The agent was using the profile of a 32-year-old man with a 7-year-old daughter as part of an online undercover investigation.

During the conversation, Williams made arrangements to conduct sexual acts with whom he believed was a 7-year-old girl, the affidavit states. Officers obtained a search warrant for the app, identified Williams and arrested him at his home, police said.

“Mr. Williams also explained in an interview that he has a sexual addiction/problem.” the affidavit alleges.

Williams was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of enticing a minor by internet or text. Investigators have asked that he be held without bail.

