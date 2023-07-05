KSLSPORTS FEED
BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition
Jul 5, 2023, 12:24 PM
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU football player to earn an All-Big 12 recognition is Kingsley Suamataia.
With the Big 12 Media Days taking place next week, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference football teams on Wednesday. The team was voted on by the media that cover the league.
Kingsley Suamataia comes into his second season with the BYU football program. Last year was his first after transferring to the Cougars from the University of Oregon. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit from Orem High School.
He stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds and is making the switch from right tackle to the left tackle position along BYU’s offensive line.
In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 11 games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack this season.
Many early 2024 NFL mock drafts project Suamataia as a first-round pick. He’s one of five first-team offensive line selections on the preseason All-Big 12 squad. The conference has a lot of star power in the offensive trenches this season.
Joining Suamataia are Cooper Beeber from Kansas State, Mike Novitsky at Kansas, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, and Kelvin Banks Jr. at Texas.
2023 Preseason All-Big 12 individual honors
Offensive Player of the Year: Jalon Daniels, Kansas, QB
Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Ford, Texas, LB
Newcomer of the Year: Treshaun Ward, Kansas State, RB
Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
Offense
QB – Jalon Daniels, Kansas
RB – Richard Reese, Baylor
RB – Devin Neal, Kansas
FB – Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
WR – Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
WR – Xavier Worthy, Texas
WR – Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech
TE – Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
OL – Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
OL – Mike Novitsky, Kansas
OL – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
OL – Zach Frazier, West Virginia
PK – Griffin Kell, TCU
KR/PR – Phillip Brooks, Kansas State
Defense
DL – Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL – Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
DL – Damonic Williams, TCU
DL – Byron Murphy II, Texas
DL – Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
LB – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
LB – Johnny Hodges, TCU
LB – Jaylan Ford, Texas
DB – T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
DB – Cobee Bryant, Kansas
DB – Kobe Savage, Kansas State
DB – Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State
DB – Josh Newton, TCU
P – Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
