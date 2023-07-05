UTAH FIREWATCH
BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

Jul 5, 2023, 12:24 PM

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU football player to earn an All-Big 12 recognition is Kingsley Suamataia.

With the Big 12 Media Days taking place next week, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference football teams on Wednesday. The team was voted on by the media that cover the league.

Kingsley Suamataia comes into his second season with the BYU football program. Last year was his first after transferring to the Cougars from the University of Oregon. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit from Orem High School.

He stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds and is making the switch from right tackle to the left tackle position along BYU’s offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 11 games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack this season.

Many early 2024 NFL mock drafts project Suamataia as a first-round pick. He’s one of five first-team offensive line selections on the preseason All-Big 12 squad. The conference has a lot of star power in the offensive trenches this season.

Joining Suamataia are Cooper Beeber from Kansas State, Mike Novitsky at Kansas, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, and Kelvin Banks Jr. at Texas.

2023 Preseason All-Big 12 individual honors

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalon Daniels, Kansas, QB

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Ford, Texas, LB

Newcomer of the Year: Treshaun Ward, Kansas State, RB

Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offense

QB – Jalon Daniels, Kansas

RB – Richard Reese, Baylor

RB – Devin Neal, Kansas

FB – Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

WR – Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

WR – Xavier Worthy, Texas

WR – Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech

TE – Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

OL – Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

OL – Mike Novitsky, Kansas

OL – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

OL – Zach Frazier, West Virginia

PK – Griffin Kell, TCU

KR/PR – Phillip Brooks, Kansas State

Defense

DL – Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL – Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

DL – Damonic Williams, TCU

DL – Byron Murphy II, Texas

DL – Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

LB – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB – Johnny Hodges, TCU

LB – Jaylan Ford, Texas

DB – T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

DB – Cobee Bryant, Kansas

DB – Kobe Savage, Kansas State

DB – Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State

DB – Josh Newton, TCU

P – Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

