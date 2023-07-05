UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

16 abused children freed in Philippines after man’s arrest in Sydney

Jul 5, 2023, 12:57 PM

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police foun...

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police found sexually explicit material on the phone of a man arrested in Sydney. (Australian Federal Police via CNN)

(Australian Federal Police via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police found sexually explicit material on the phone of a man arrested in Sydney.

The children, ages 10 to 18, were found last month when the Philippine National Police (PNP) executed multiple warrants at four locations in the Metro Manila area and a province in Northern Philippines, according to a joint statement released Wednesday by Australian Federal Police.

The investigation began in January when the Australian Border Force intercepted a Queensland man, 56, as he returned to Sydney from the Philippines, the statement said.

After searching his phone, the ABF found child abuse material and messages detailing his intent to pay a facilitator who would enable him to sexually abuse children in the Philippines.

The man was charged with three offenses including grooming and possession of child abuse material, which carry a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

However, the suspect failed to attend a scheduled court appearance on May 30 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“This case highlights how vital it is for law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and resources globally, because predators are not confined by borders,” said the AFP’s senior officer in Manila, Detective Superintendent Andrew Perkins.

“However, these children’s lives have been irrecoverably damaged and we know there are too many other children still at risk,” he added.

The children have been placed into the care of the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development and investigators are still trying to find other suspected victims.

Police Colonel Portia Manalad, chief of the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center, said the PNP could not tackle this crime alone.

“We must collaborate with our international partners, such as the AFP, to arrest offenders and rescue child victims,” she said.

As of June 29, 611 victims have been rescued from child abuse and 127 facilitators arrested since the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC), a joint effort between the Philippines, Australia, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, was established in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philad...

Lauren Mascarenhas, Danny Freeman, David Williams, Sharif Paget and Kristina Sgueglia

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect posted online about guns, loss of ‘freedoms’

A social media page believed to belong to the man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms.”

13 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

West Haven man enticed 7-year-old girl, police say

A West Haven man was arrested Monday after police say he made arrangements to meet with and conduct sexual acts with whom he believed to be a 7-year-old girl.

13 hours ago

Unified and Utah Transit Authority police at the scene where the gun was allegedly pointed. (KSL TV...

Andrew Adams

Police: Teen in custody after witnesses say gun pointed, shot fired at TRAX platform

Unified Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after witnesses said he pointed a gun on a TRAX platform and fired a shot at another teen.

2 days ago

Robert Boyatt, 53, mug shot. (Salt Lake City Police)...

Michael Houck

Police identify suspect in alleged targeted fatal hit-and-run crash

Salt Lake City police have identified the victim and suspect of Monday morning's fatal hit-and-run crash.

2 days ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Road-rage shooting ends in rollover crash

Two men who allegedly shot at a semitruck driver on Monday ended up crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from police.

2 days ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Andrew Adams

SLC police investigate Pride flag vandalism, burning as possible hate crime

Neighbors said a handful of Pride flags were cut down, vandalized and even burned early Monday as police said they were investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

16 abused children freed in Philippines after man’s arrest in Sydney