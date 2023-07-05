60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #42 is BYU’s Jakob Robinson (CB).

BYU’s Jakob Robinson

Robinson is a junior cornerback from Orem, Utah.

Coming out of high school Robinson was a three-star prospect and the 20th-best recruit in the state of Utah.

Robinson won the state championship with the Orem High School Tigers, earned 5A honorable mention all-state honors, and finished his senior year with 38 tackles and six interceptions.

Prior to his time as a Cougar, Robinson played one season at Utah State in 2020. He played in four games (one start) for the Aggies, recorded eight tackles, and earned academic all-Mountain West honors.

In his first season with BYU in 2021, he tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.

In 2022, Robinson posted 51 tackles (34 solo tackles), 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and an interception.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

