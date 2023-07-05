UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

Jul 5, 2023, 1:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #42 is BYU’s Jakob Robinson (CB).

BYU’s Jakob Robinson

Robinson is a junior cornerback from Orem, Utah.

Coming out of high school Robinson was a three-star prospect and the 20th-best recruit in the state of Utah.

Robinson won the state championship with the Orem High School Tigers, earned 5A honorable mention all-state honors, and finished his senior year with 38 tackles and six interceptions.

Prior to his time as a Cougar, Robinson played one season at Utah State in 2020. He played in four games (one start) for the Aggies, recorded eight tackles, and earned academic all-Mountain West honors.

In his first season with BYU in 2021, he tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.

In 2022, Robinson posted 51 tackles (34 solo tackles), 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and an interception.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hendricks, Sensabaugh Out For Jazz Against Sixers

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will miss their second game for the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU's first preseason All-Big 12 selection is star left tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Are First Team To Get Stanley Cup Engraved Before Summer Parties

The Golden Knights are the first team to have the Stanley Cup engraved with the champion's before the traditional summer celebrations.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Trevor Lewis Returns To Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have made a strategic move to bolster their penalty killing unit by signing Trevor Lewis for the upcoming NHL season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces’ Bond On And Off The Court Leads To Success

Candace Parker sees a lot of similarities between the Las Vegas Aces and the 2016 Sparks team she played for that won a WNBA title.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubín Scores Twice For Guatemala In CONCACAF Gold Cup

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubín put together a brace for Guatemala in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)