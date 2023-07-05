UTAH FIREWATCH
Hendricks, Sensabaugh Out For Jazz Against Sixers

Jul 5, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will miss their second game for the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Wednesday night.

Both first round draft picks by the Jazz, Hendricks and Sensabaugh missed Monday’s summer league debut as they continue to work through injuries suffered earlier this year.

Hendricks has a strained hamstring stemming back to the pre-draft process, while Sensabaugh continues to rehab from a knee injury during the conference tournament at Ohio State.

Both players have been limited to individual court work during summer league practice as they focus on strength and condition.

The players have been seen taking part in stationary shooting drills but weren’t in uniform on Monday night.

Jazz Host Sixers In Second Summer League Outing

After falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their summer league debut on Monday, the Jazz will look to bounce back with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz found themselves down 25 points midway through Monday’s loss but battled back to make it a single-digit game late in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Keyonte George scored 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and only one turnover in his first appearance with the Jazz, while second-year guard Ochai Agbaji added 17 points and nine reb0unds.

The 76ers will also be looking for their first summer league win after narrowly losing to the Memphis Grizzlies 94-92 on Monday.

NC State product Terquavion Smith led the Sixers with 18 points on 4-10 shooting from the three-point line.

Two-way rookie Ricky Council IV added 11 points and six rebounds.

How To Watch Jazz Summer League Games

The Utah Jazz will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

