Hendricks, Sensabaugh Out For Jazz Against Sixers

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will miss their second game for the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Wednesday night.

Both first round draft picks by the Jazz, Hendricks and Sensabaugh missed Monday’s summer league debut as they continue to work through injuries suffered earlier this year.

Hendricks has a strained hamstring stemming back to the pre-draft process, while Sensabaugh continues to rehab from a knee injury during the conference tournament at Ohio State.

Jazz Injury Report (as of 7/5): OUT – Taylor Hendricks (Right Hamstring Strain) OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (Left Knee Surgery Recovery) PROBABLE – Johnny Juzang (Right Ankle Sprain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 5, 2023

Both players have been limited to individual court work during summer league practice as they focus on strength and condition.

The players have been seen taking part in stationary shooting drills but weren’t in uniform on Monday night.

Jazz Host Sixers In Second Summer League Outing

After falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their summer league debut on Monday, the Jazz will look to bounce back with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz found themselves down 25 points midway through Monday’s loss but battled back to make it a single-digit game late in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Keyonte George scored 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and only one turnover in his first appearance with the Jazz, while second-year guard Ochai Agbaji added 17 points and nine reb0unds.

After a slow start at the @SLCSummerLeague, Keyonte George found his rhythm in the second half and showed @utahjazz fans why he was worthy of a first round pick. #TakeNote https://t.co/1dW8MWUhZd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 4, 2023

The 76ers will also be looking for their first summer league win after narrowly losing to the Memphis Grizzlies 94-92 on Monday.

NC State product Terquavion Smith led the Sixers with 18 points on 4-10 shooting from the three-point line.

Two-way rookie Ricky Council IV added 11 points and six rebounds.

How To Watch Jazz Summer League Games

The Utah Jazz will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

