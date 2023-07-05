Utah solicitor general picked to serve on the Federal Trade Commission

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden has nominated Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak to serve on the Federal Trade Commission.

Holyoak has served under Attorney General Sean Reyes since 2020, where her responsibilities included arguing cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“While we are sad to see her go, we know she will serve our country well, and we couldn’t be more proud,” Reyes said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

The FTC is a federal agency that oversees the enforcement of antitrust law and consumer protection. It is governed by a board of five commissioners — no more than three from a single political party — who are appointed by the president and must be confirmed by the Senate before serving a seven-year term.

Biden appointed Holyoak and Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson to fill two vacant Republican seats.

“Holyoak is an experienced litigator, with much of her 20 years of practice focused on consumer protection,” the White House said in a news release. “Prior to joining the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Holyoak served as president and general counsel of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based public interest firm representing consumers challenging unfair class actions and regulatory overreach.”

“I congratulate Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak on their nominations to serve on the Federal Trade Commission,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “Each would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to their commission as we work to promote fair competition and protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices. The commission operates best at full strength, and I look forward to working with them to fulfill the important mandate Congress has given us.”

Holyoak graduated from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2003, finishing in the top 10% of her class.