Moab fire responds to 6 firework-related fires during Fourth of July evening

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Moab Valley Fire Department reported a busy Fourth of July evening with multiple firework-related fires.

The fire department’s first brush fire was at 9:46 p.m. and threatening structures on Kalina Heights Drive & Rocky Road. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it reached any buildings.

According to the fire department, the second brush fire happened at 10:07 p.m. on Village Drive & Desert Willow Circle. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.

At 10:18 p.m., fire crews battled a brush fire threatening public utilities behind the Waste Transfer Station on Highway 191. Shortly afterward, at 10:35 p.m., crews extinguished a brush fire threatening structures near Mill Creek Drive & Tusher Street.

According to Moab Valley Fire, both fires were taken down before any damage to threatened buildings.

The fifth brush fire threatened power lines on HWY 919 at 10:43 p.m., but fire crews extinguished the flames before they could cause significant damage to the lines.

The last brush fire was in the area of Wild Flower Circle at 11:18 p.m. and was extinguished without issue.

Moab Valley Fire’s final reported fire was a dumpster fire threatening structures near 500 East & 200 S. The fire was extinguished before the flames reached the buildings.

The fire department said all of the reported fires started because of fireworks.