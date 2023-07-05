UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: NBA In-Season Tournament Set For December 7-9

Jul 5, 2023, 5:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is set for December 7-9, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA insider announced the news on Twitter after the tournament was approved with the latest collective bargaining agreement.

“ESPN Sources: The NBA’s new In-Season Tournament Final Four is set for December 7 and 9 in Las Vegas,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Statistics will count for the league’s regular season, except for the championship game of the event.”

What Is The NBA In-Season Tournament?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play will consist of six five-team groupings separated by conference, but not based on division.

Over the first six weeks of the season, pool play will consist of teams playing the other four members of their group once each in Cup games, with the winner of each grouping, plus two wildcard teams, advancing to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas, with each player on the winning team earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season teams, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season games.

Though new to the NBA, the G League and the WNBA have featured In-Season Tournaments in recent years.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hendricks, Sensabaugh Out For Jazz Against Sixers

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will miss their second game for the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #42 is BYU's Jakob Robinson (CB). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU's first preseason All-Big 12 selection is star left tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Are First Team To Get Stanley Cup Engraved Before Summer Parties

The Golden Knights are the first team to have the Stanley Cup engraved with the champion's before the traditional summer celebrations.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Trevor Lewis Returns To Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have made a strategic move to bolster their penalty killing unit by signing Trevor Lewis for the upcoming NHL season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces’ Bond On And Off The Court Leads To Success

Candace Parker sees a lot of similarities between the Las Vegas Aces and the 2016 Sparks team she played for that won a WNBA title.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Report: NBA In-Season Tournament Set For December 7-9