UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man gets life sentence for raping 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for legal abortion

Jul 5, 2023, 5:37 PM

FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl, wh...

FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl, who at 10 had to travel to Indiana for an abortion, enters Franklin County common pleas court in Columbus, Ohio, for his bond hearing, July 28, 2022. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Fuentes pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced to life in prison but, as part of his plea deal, will be eligible to seek probation after serving 25 to 30 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who confessed to raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl has been sentenced to life in prison in a case that became a national flashpoint on abortion rights because the girl had to travel out of state to end the pregnancy.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, was sentenced to life in prison, but his plea deal stipulates that he can seek parole after serving 25 to 30 years. He would then have to register as a sex offender.

Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch, who was not required to approve the plea agreement, said the girl’s family “begged” the judge to back it. Lynch called the deal a “very hard pill for this court to swallow.”

“Anyone who’s ever been in this courtroom for the last 20 years knows how this court feels about these babies, young people, being violated,” Lynch said. “However, today, by the request of the family, this court will be sentencing without comment.”

The maximum sentence would have been life without parole. Settling the case before trial will spare the survivor from having to testify in court.

Zachary Olah, an attorney who represented Fuentes, told The Columbus Dispatch after the hearing that his client has been cooperative since the beginning.

“He was anxious to get this resolved,” Olah said.

The girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion, confirmed that Fuentes attacked her, Franklin County prosecutors have said, and Fuentes confessed to Columbus police detectives. DNA testing of the aborted fetus confirmed Fuentes was the father, prosecutors said.

Fuentes, who is from Guatemala and was living in Columbus, had been held without bond since his arrest. If he eventually wins parole, he would likely be deported given that authorities have said they have not found any evidence he is authorized to live in the U.S. legally.

The case gained national attention after Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis said a 10-year-old child had to travel to Indiana to terminate a pregnancy because Ohio banned the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat. Some 25 states have banned or restricted abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe, though many of the new laws are still being litigated.

Indiana’s state Medical Licensing Board voted in May to reprimand Bernard, finding that she violated patient privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the case, even without revealing directly protected information like the survivor’s name or address.

The board rejected accusations from Indiana’s Republican attorney general that Bernard violated state law by not reporting the child abuse to Indiana authorities. Board members also rejected a request to suspend the doctor’s medical license. Instead, it fined Bernard $3,000 for the violations, but issued no restrictions on her practicing medicine. —- This story corrects the summary to reflect that Fuentes will be eligible for parole, not probation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The bags of the blue pills being weighed on a scale. (Utah County Sherriff's Office)...

Michael Houck

Utah County traffic stop reveals $1 million of fentanyl pills

A routine traffic stop unveiled ten bags of suspected fentanyl pills with pig pictures on them early Wednesday morning.

20 hours ago

(Tooele Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

Police: Two golf carts stolen from Tooele pool; $1,000 reward offered

Police are asking for the public's help in locating two people who stole golf carts from a public swimming pool in Tooele Wednesday morning.

20 hours ago

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police foun...

Teele Rebane

16 abused children freed in Philippines after man’s arrest in Sydney

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police found sexually explicit material on the phone of a man arrested in Sydney.

20 hours ago

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philad...

Lauren Mascarenhas, Danny Freeman, David Williams, Sharif Paget and Kristina Sgueglia

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect posted online about guns, loss of ‘freedoms’

A social media page believed to belong to the man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms.”

20 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

West Haven man enticed 7-year-old girl, police say

A West Haven man was arrested Monday after police say he made arrangements to meet with and conduct sexual acts with whom he believed to be a 7-year-old girl.

20 hours ago

Unified and Utah Transit Authority police at the scene where the gun was allegedly pointed. (KSL TV...

Andrew Adams

Police: Teen in custody after witnesses say gun pointed, shot fired at TRAX platform

Unified Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after witnesses said he pointed a gun on a TRAX platform and fired a shot at another teen.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Man gets life sentence for raping 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for legal abortion