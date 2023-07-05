Granger High QB Carson Su’esu’e Announces Commitment To BYU

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – BYU football received a commitment from Granger High QB Carson Su’esu’e.

Su’esu’e announced his pledge to BYU on Wednesday. He said he is committed to playing at BYU after he completes a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Granger High QB Carson Su’esu’e (@CarsonSuesue1) announced that his commitment to #BYU. pic.twitter.com/mYxNwPJp0I — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 6, 2023

That would put Su’esu’e at a 2026 arrival in Provo.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect, Su’esu’e can play various positions in his collegiate career. Quarterback is where he has excelled during his prep career.

Su’esu’e is entering his first year at Granger High this fall. Before arriving at Granger, he was a quarterback at De La Salle High in California.

Last season at De La Salle, Su’esu’e passed for 766 yards on 80 attempts and had seven passing touchdowns.

Su’esu’e is the second quarterback commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins Arizona’s Enoch Watson.

Early in Su’esu’e’s recruitment, he piled up Power Five offers from Tennessee and Pitt. The full list of offers that Su’esu’e reports also includes Arizona State, Utah State, UNLV, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, and Utah.

Su’esu’e is the 81st-ranked quarterback in the 247Sports Composite ratings for the 2024 class. He is a three-star prospect and the 26th-best recruit in the state of Utah.

Last month, Su’esu’e took a visit during the big recruiting weekend in Provo, before BYU’s coaching staff took a vacation before the start of the season.

Adding Su’esu’e to BYU’s 2024 class gives the Cougars eight commitments. He’s the fifth highest-rated commitment behind TE Ryner Swanson, Highland edge rusher Sisofa Brown, Springville’s Dallin Johnson, and Enoch Watson.

Su’esu’e and the Granger Lancers open the 2023 season against Corner Canyon on August 11.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

