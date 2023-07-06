Woman accused of selling drugs to Kori Richins is being tracked but not charged

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Heber City woman who allegedly sold the fentanyl that investigators believe was used to kill Kouri Richins’ husband made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday.

Carmen Marie Lauber, 51, has not been arrested or charged with any crimes connected to the March 4, 2022, death of 39-year-old Eric Richins. However, she has been named in several court documents concerning the Kouri Richins murder case.

Richins is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Prosecutors believe she secretly gave her husband a fatal dose of fentanyl, possibly by putting it in Eric Richins’ drink.

When Summit County sheriff’s detectives began looking at the case, they found several text messages from March 1, 2022, to March 15, 2022, between Kouri Richins and Lauber.

“Carmen Lauber was identified as being a housekeeper often used by Kouri for her residential real estate business,” according to court documents. Because of her past drug distribution history, investigators believe it is plausible that Lauber supplied Richins with the fentanyl.

Lauber was convicted in 2021 in one case of drug possession with intent to distribute, a first-degree felony; and drug possession, a third-degree felony, and in a second case of two more counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, a first-degree felony; and drug possession, a third-degree felony. She took a plea in abeyance in both cases and agreed to enter drug court.

On March 27, Lauber was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic offense and booked into the Wasatch County Jail. On May 2, she was questioned by Summit County sheriff’s detectives.

“Lauber admitted to supplying Kouri Richins with 15-30 fentanyl pills on two separate occasions, approximately one month before Eric’s death. She stated Kouri paid her approximately $900 each time she supplied the pills. She provided details of the solicitation of the drugs, the pickup and drop-off locations, and other pertinent details that have been corroborated with digital forensic evidence,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

In the civil lawsuit filed by Eric Richins’ estate against Kouri Richins, Lauber is identified by her initials.

“Upon information and belief, in early February 2022, Kouri asked an acquaintance known as ‘C.L.’ to procure some fentanyl for her,” the lawsuit states.

Lauber got in touch through an acquaintance with “a drug dealer who routinely deals fentanyl,” according to the lawsuit, and obtained fentanyl in Draper on Feb. 11, 2022.

“Either that same day or the next day, C.L. delivered those pills to Kouri by hand in the driveway of C.L.’s home,” the lawsuit alleges.

Later, “at Kouri’s behest, C.L. arranged” to buy more fentanyl from the same acquaintance, which she delivered to Richins, according to the lawsuit.

On April 26 — about two weeks before Richins was charged with murder — the Summit County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit in 4th District Court discussing Lauber’s alleged drug court violations. The affidavit states, “The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation regarding a death that occurred in March of 2022. During this investigation, information became available that (Carmen) Lauber had a significant illicit drug history and is likely still involved in the possession and distribution of illegal substances.”

The affidavit further states that a GPS tracking device was placed on Lauber’s vehicle and a search warrant was served on her house and trash can where drug paraphernalia items were found.

On May 17, a judge allowed Lauber to be released from custody, but ordered her to wear a GPS ankle monitor, not to have any contact with several people including Kouri Richins, and not to leave Wasatch County, according to a court docket. The judge also agreed to seal a couple of documents, including Lauber’s release order.

The Richins’ case was not referred to by name during Wednesday’s hearing, but the judge and Lauber’s attorney seemed to indicate that whatever happens with Lauber’s current alleged drug court violations will be dependent on what happens in another case.

Judge Jennifer Mabey made comments such as how cases of that magnitude “can take time” and “we’re at the mercy of a different case we don’t have control over,” while Lauber’s attorney talked about how his client is trying to avoid “terrible consequences” and wants to “move forward.” Neither mentioned the name Richins and it is not known whether Lauber will testify at any hearings in the Richins case.

Richins was denied bail at her last court hearing. Her next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1. Lauber’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.