UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Child dies after car crashes into elementary school in Wimbledon, London

Jul 6, 2023, 6:25 AM | Updated: 8:13 am

Police and emergency services attend the scene of the car crash on July 6, in Wimbledon, London. (J...

Police and emergency services attend the scene of the car crash on July 6, in Wimbledon, London. (Julian Finney/Getty Images via CNN)

(Julian Finney/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A child has been killed after a car crashed into an elementary school in southwest London, injuring six other children and two adults, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police also said that the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, has been “arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, called the serious collision “absolutely devastating.” In a tweet, Khan said his “heart goes out to everyone affected” and urged people to avoid the area to allow emergency services free access.”

“An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances and I continue to stay in close contact with the Met and other emergency services,” Khan said.

Police were called at 09:54 a.m. to reports that a car collided with a building at the primary school in Camp Road, the force said in a statement. The institution is a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11.

The prestigious Wimbledon tennis championships began in the neighborhood on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

The San Antonio Fire spreads uphill west of Petaluma, California, on Friday. California experienced...

Rachel Ramirez

Last month was the planet’s hottest June on record by a huge margin

Earth’s temperature was off the charts last month as an extreme heat wave scorched the Southern U.S. and Mexico and ocean warmth soared to alarming levels, a new report shows.

8 hours ago

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims after a Russian missile at...

Mstyslav Chernov, Associated Press

Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 4 people and injures dozens

Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building.

8 hours ago

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police foun...

Teele Rebane

16 abused children freed in Philippines after man’s arrest in Sydney

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police found sexually explicit material on the phone of a man arrested in Sydney.

1 day ago

(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland and Prince W...

Danica Kirka, Associated Press

Two months after Charles III’s coronation, Scotland hosts its own event

It was Scotland on parade. Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Wednesday to honor King Charles III.

1 day ago

Pictured here are seedlings planted by Extinction Rebellion climate activists on a golf course in G...

Laura Paddison, CNN

Climate activists block golf course holes with seedlings and cement to protest water use

Climate activists have targeted 10 golf courses around Spain, plugging up holes to protest the amount of water used to maintain these courses as the country is gripped by a severe drought.

2 days ago

Members of Israeli security and emergency personnel work at the site of the car ramming attack in T...

Hadas Gold, Mostafa Salem and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

Eight injured in Tel Aviv car ramming and stabbing attack, Israeli officials say

Eight people were injured after a car driver rammed into pedestrians near a Tel Aviv shopping center and then got out of the vehicle to stab civilians.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Child dies after car crashes into elementary school in Wimbledon, London