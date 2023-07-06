Child dies after car crashes into elementary school in Wimbledon, London

(CNN) — A child has been killed after a car crashed into an elementary school in southwest London, injuring six other children and two adults, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police also said that the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, has been “arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, called the serious collision “absolutely devastating.” In a tweet, Khan said his “heart goes out to everyone affected” and urged people to avoid the area to allow emergency services free access.”

“An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances and I continue to stay in close contact with the Met and other emergency services,” Khan said.

Police were called at 09:54 a.m. to reports that a car collided with a building at the primary school in Camp Road, the force said in a statement. The institution is a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11.

The prestigious Wimbledon tennis championships began in the neighborhood on Monday.

