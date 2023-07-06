UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Sandy employee charged with sexually abusing teen seeking vape pen

Jul 6, 2023, 10:23 AM

FILE PHOTO...

FILE PHOTO

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after agreeing to sell her a vape pen from his store.

Prem Kumar Gundu, 30, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and the unlawful sale of vapes, an infraction.

The investigation began in January when a 15-year-old girl went to a tobacco store near 9900 South and 700 East to buy nicotine vapes. Gundu agreed to sell the teen e-cigarettes — even though she was too young to do so — but told her that she “needed to go to the back of the store to complete the transaction where they won’t be on camera,” according to charging documents.

The girl told police that in the back room, Gundu inappropriately touched her and then gave her the vape pen, the charges allege. The teen told her boyfriend, who was outside, what had happened and he confronted Gundu.

Gundu gave the couple “‘a bunch of vapes’ and told them not to contact law enforcement,” according to the charges. The girl, however, told her mom what had happened when she got home. The mother contacted police who questioned Gundu.

He told police at first that he was “seduced” by the teen. But “after changing his story multiple times,” he admitted to inappropriately touching her and then giving her four vape pens, the charges state.

Gundu was initially arrested in January. A new warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

From left, Cleotha Abston, his lawyer Jennifer Case, prosecutor Paul Hagerman, Shelby County Distri...

Adrian Sainz, Associated Press

Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping, killing teacher

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.

13 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested in Salt Lake City for illegally having gun, drugs

A 38-year-old man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Salt Lake City.

13 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Salt Lake woman sentenced for shooting, killing girlfriend in 2021

Patrice Ann Winward, of Salt Lake City, will serve at least 15 years in prison for shooting and killing her girlfriend, Nicole Carter, while Carter was trying to get away on a bike in 2021.

13 hours ago

On January 6, 2021, Taylor Franklin Taranto attended a rally in Washington, DC, near the Washington...

Devan Cole, CNN

Prosecutors say man went to Obama’s neighborhood after Trump posted what he claimed was the Obamas’ address

A man arrested last week with weapons in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood began live-streaming in the area shortly after resharing a social media post from Donald Trump.

2 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman accused of selling drugs to Kori Richins is being tracked but not charged

Investigators are tracking a Heber City woman suspected of selling fentanyl used to kill Kouri Richins' husband but haven't arrested her or charged her in connection with the case.

2 days ago

The bags of the blue pills being weighed on a scale. (Utah County Sherriff's Office)...

Michael Houck

Utah County traffic stop reveals $1 million of fentanyl pills

A routine traffic stop unveiled ten bags of suspected fentanyl pills with pig pictures on them early Wednesday morning.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Sandy employee charged with sexually abusing teen seeking vape pen