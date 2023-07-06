UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NFL Draft Analyst Projects BYU Standout As 2024 First Round Pick

Jul 6, 2023, 10:14 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid released an early mock draft for 2024 and projected BYU football standout Kingsley Suamataia as a first round pick.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia projected as 2024 first round NFL Draft Pick

The ESPN insider published his early first-round predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, July 6.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Reid mapped out the first 32 picks of April’s NFL Draft and listed Suamataia as a first round selection.

He praised Suamataia’s “movement skills” as an offensive tackle.

Suamataia was the only local player listed in Reid’s mock draft.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay also projected Suamataia as a first round pick in his early mock draft for 2024. McShay’s mock draft was published in May.

Click here to see Reid’s 2024 mock draft.

A day before Reid’s mock draft was released, Suamataia was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia is entering his second season as a member of the BYU football program. Last year was his first year after transferring to the Cougars from the University of Oregon. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit from Orem High School.

He stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, and is making the switch from right tackle to the left tackle position along BYU’s offensive line.

 

Post by @mitch_harper
View on Threads

 

RELATED: BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 11 games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack this season. College Football News recognized Suamataia as a Freshman All-American for his play.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Twitter (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Available For Jazz Summer League Finale

Keyonte George is not on the Utah Jazz injury report for their Salt Lake City Summer League finale against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Near Bottom Of 2023 Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

Low expectations for BYU football entering the 2023 Big 12 football season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Makes First Jazz Appearance At Summer League

John Collins made his first appearance in a Utah Jazz uniform while Keyonte George left the game with a minor foot injury.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Granger High QB Carson Su’esu’e Announces Commitment To BYU

BYU picks up second quarterback prospect in the 2024 cycle.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA In-Season Tournament Set For December 7-9

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is set for December 7-9 according to ESPN's league insider Adrian Wojnarowski. 

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hendricks, Sensabaugh Out For Jazz Against Sixers

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will miss their second game for the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

NFL Draft Analyst Projects BYU Standout As 2024 First Round Pick