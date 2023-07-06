NFL Draft Analyst Projects BYU Standout As 2024 First Round Pick

SALT LAKE CITY – NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid released an early mock draft for 2024 and projected BYU football standout Kingsley Suamataia as a first round pick.

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia projected as 2024 first round NFL Draft Pick

The ESPN insider published his early first-round predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, July 6.

Reid mapped out the first 32 picks of April’s NFL Draft and listed Suamataia as a first round selection.

He praised Suamataia’s “movement skills” as an offensive tackle.

Way Too Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: • Two QB race at the top

• Strong OL and DL classes

• CB group has potentialhttps://t.co/tCU7ZhjX5r — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 6, 2023

Suamataia was the only local player listed in Reid’s mock draft.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay also projected Suamataia as a first round pick in his early mock draft for 2024. McShay’s mock draft was published in May.

A day before Reid’s mock draft was released, Suamataia was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia is entering his second season as a member of the BYU football program. Last year was his first year after transferring to the Cougars from the University of Oregon. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit from Orem High School.

He stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, and is making the switch from right tackle to the left tackle position along BYU’s offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 11 games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack this season. College Football News recognized Suamataia as a Freshman All-American for his play.

