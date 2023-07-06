UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

North Salt Lake resident voicing concern over unfinished retaining wall

Jul 6, 2023, 12:22 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NORTH SALT LAKE, UtahSome homeowners in The Ridge, a new subdivision in North Salt Lake, are frustrated with an unfinished retaining wall.

As a newly built construction, homeowner Harvey Sax expected the move in back in March with no problems. 

Three days after moving in, he got a letter of eviction that told him he needed to go because the retaining wall in his backyard was moving. 

“I don’t think anybody can escape from common wall retaining walls. They’re basically supporting the whole neighborhood,” Sax said.

Sax said when he moved in, the now partial retaining wall was a whole retaining wall. He said it was after he had moved in when he got word it needed to be knocked down to assess problems in the system.

That was then. In the last three weeks, he said construction stopped, with no word on who is responsible to fix it.

“The problem is here right now, but it could be over there next year,” Sax said.

While it may be an eyesore, the bigger picture is his safety. Living on a hill, with slipping rocks and debris settling behind him, does not make a good combination with snow, runoff and mudslides — much of which has happened over the last year in Utah. 

“No, it’s not the best for any of it. It is a potential hazard.”

Claiming they as homeowners were not notified by developers before construction began, in a hot housing market, he said even the idea of selling is a concern.

“I don’t think I could sell my home like this,” Sax said.

He said he would not be surprised if he got another eviction notice if construction starts back up.

KSL TV has reached out to the land developers to understand their perspective on what is happening with the retaining wall and next steps.

