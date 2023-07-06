BYU Football Near Bottom Of 2023 Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

PROVO, Utah – The media that cover the Big 12 have low expectations for BYU football in its inaugural season.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2023 media preseason poll. BYU checked in at number 11 on the poll. The expectations from the Big 12 media are low for all four of the newcomers.

Despite being tabbed at No. 11, BYU was the second-highest Big 12 newcomer in the poll. The highest was UCF at No. 8, with Houston at No. 12, and Cincinnati at No. 13.

Going into the 14-team edition of the Big 12, the Texas Longhorns sit atop the preseason poll. Texas finished last season 8-5, but entering the third year under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns look to have the most talented roster in the league.

It’s the first time since the Big 12 went to a division-less format that Texas is picked as the preseason favorite.

Texas wasn’t the only team to garner first-place votes. In total, five different teams received first-place nods. Those teams include defending Big 12 Champion Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and defending National Runner-Up TCU.

BYU finished last season with an 8-5 record to close out the Independence era for the Cougars. In an effort to build depth for year one in the Big 12, BYU hit the Transfer Portal hard, putting together a Top 20 transfer portal class, headlined by quarterback Kedon Slovis from Pitt and UNLV RB transfer Aidan Robbins.

Big 12 Media Days take place next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 12 and 13. BYU coach Kalani Sitake and players will speak to the media on July 12. The low expectations will likely be a hot topic for Sitake’s team.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41 first-place votes)

2. Kansas State (14)

3. Oklahoma (4)

4. Texas Tech (4)

5. TCU (3)

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State

8. UCF

9. Kansas

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia

