UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Murray stepmother charged with child abuse after 5-year-old suffers skull fracture

Jul 6, 2023, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

Stepmother charged with child abuse...

A Murray woman is facing several charges of aggravated child abuse after police say her three young children were abused, including a 5-year-old girl who suffered a traumatic head injury.(File photo)

(File photo)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray woman has been charged with abusing her three young children, including causing a serious head injury to her stepdaughter.

Iris Lynn Mason, 28, was charged on June 22 with five counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. She is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail. A court hearing to determine whether she should be allowed to post bail is scheduled for Friday.

The investigation began June 10 when a 5-year-old girl was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Due to the pressure and swelling on her brain, “a large portion of her skull” was removed by surgeons, according to charging documents.

During surgery, doctors discovered dried blood which may have been caused by a previously unreported head injury, the charges state.

“The victim suffered a skull fracture which split three ways,” according to the charges. “The victim’s current prognosis is improving, but she has a long way to recovery and may suffer long-term effects.”

When questioned, Mason said the girl “is believed to be autistic and does not communicate verbally.” She later admitted to being “overwhelmed and frustrated with life” and slamming the child’s head on the floor twice, the charges allege.

“I was upset that she doesn’t comprehend what I am saying to her. I was upset and I feel like I blacked out,” she told investigators, according to court documents, while adding that after she “realized I messed up.”

Two other children who live in the home, both under the age of 9, reported that they had been “choked” by Mason, according to police.

“The other children report incidents of abuse from choking to kicking, and other patterns of abuse and neglect. Instead of seeking out resources for help, the defendant resorted to physical violence and neglect of all the children,” investigators wrote in their charges.

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

On January 6, 2021, Taylor Franklin Taranto attended a rally in Washington, DC, near the Washington...

Devan Cole, CNN

Prosecutors say man went to Obama’s neighborhood after Trump posted what he claimed was the Obamas’ address

A man arrested last week with weapons in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood began live-streaming in the area shortly after resharing a social media post from Donald Trump.

2 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman accused of selling drugs to Kori Richins is being tracked but not charged

Investigators are tracking a Heber City woman suspected of selling fentanyl used to kill Kouri Richins' husband but haven't arrested her or charged her in connection with the case.

2 days ago

A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application in Trump case

The Justice Department has disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida property for classified documents.

2 days ago

FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four...

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed, with a lawyer saying it should be perserved until trial is held for the man charged in the deaths.

3 days ago

A man was sentenced to over six years in prison for running a multimillion-dollar scheme where he p...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

California man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for $8.7 million cow manure Ponzi scheme

A man from California who ran a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme where he claimed to turn cow manure into green energy has been sentenced to over six years in prison.

5 days ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

Associated Press

Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP

The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden's son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington and denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Murray stepmother charged with child abuse after 5-year-old suffers skull fracture