Keyonte George Available For Jazz Summer League Finale

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is not on the Utah Jazz injury report for their Salt Lake City Summer League finale against the Memphis Grizzlies.

George left Wednesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a minor foot injury but was cleared for Thursday’s contest.

The Jazz will wrap up Summer League in Utah before heading to Las Vegas to continue play this weekend.

Keyonte George Says Foot Injury Fine

After scoring 14 points, dishing out four assists, and grabbing three rebounds, George left the Jazz’s game Wednesday night after stepping on another player’s foot.

George initially tried to reenter the game but quickly exited to the team locker room to get a closer examination, but dispelled fears of a more significant injury after the game.

“Nothing’s wrong, back at it tomorrow,” George said. “Nothing is going to change for me and my body, I’m 100 percent healthy.”

With both Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee) missing the week with minor injuries, George is the Jazz’s only first round pick to suit up during the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Hendricks and Sensabaugh remain out for Thursday’s contest, making George the main draw at the summer league finale.

“I feel good,” George said Wednesday, “I want to play basketball, so hopefully y’all see me out there tomorrow.”

Luka Samanic led the Jazz with 19 points in their 104-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, while second-year guard Ochai Agbaji added 18 points.

Jazz Prepare For Vegas Summer League

The Jazz will have a quick turnaround after Thursday’s game as they prepare for the Las Vegas Summer League.

The first Vegas Summer League games will be held Friday, with the Jazz kicking off play on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz will face four Western Conference foes before beginning tournament play, with all four games being broadcast on national television.

July 8: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 8 pm MST ESPN2

July 10: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8 pm MST ESPNU

July 12: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:30 pm MST NBATV

July 14: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – 9 pm MST ESPN2

