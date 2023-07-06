UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

OceanGate suspends operations after Titan implosion

Jul 6, 2023, 1:56 PM

Oceangate Titan...

OceanGate's Titan submersible is pictured during a dive. (Oceangate/AFP/Getty Images)

(Oceangate/AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — OceanGate – the owner of the Titan submersible that imploded during a voyage to the Titanic, killing all five people on board – says it has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, according to its website.

The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those who perished in the disaster in the North Atlantic Ocean last month.

“OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” the top of the company’s official website said Thursday. But the site still features highlight reels of equipment and expeditions, as well as descriptions of expedition offerings such as touring the Titanic wreckage.

CNN is reaching out to OceanGate for more information.

OceanGate hosted $250,000-a-ticket tourist excursions on the Titan submersible to the 111-year-old remains of the Titanic – about 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface. That distance is about 10 times the height of the Empire State Building.

The Titan – a 23,000-pound vessel roughly the size of a minivan – was about 1 hour and 45 minutes into a dive toward the Titanic when it lost contact with its mother ship on June 18.

The Titan’s failure to resurface sparked a massive, international search – from the ocean’s swelling surface to its cold, blind depths – that captured the world’s attention for days.

On June 22, officials confirmed the Titan had suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

The five men onboard have been identified as Rush; British businessman Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood; and Dawood’s 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

Since the tragedy, new details have emerged about warnings and safety concerns about the Titan submersible – including an ominous email from a former OceanGate Expeditions employee that the Titan could fail.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Homes pictured in Crockett, California on Monday, July 3, 2023 as U.S. mortgage rates jumped up thi...

Anna Bahney

Mortgage rates jump to 6.81%, their highest level this year

U.S. mortgage rates jumped up this week as recent economic data showed inflation remains sticky and the job market is still red hot.

14 hours ago

From left, Cleotha Abston, his lawyer Jennifer Case, prosecutor Paul Hagerman, Shelby County Distri...

Adrian Sainz, Associated Press

Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping, killing teacher

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.

14 hours ago

The Merced River rages through Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Much of ...

Associated Press

A hiker is missing in Yosemite after being swept away by a fast-flowing creek

A hiker has been missing in Yosemite National Park since last weekend after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts.

14 hours ago

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in...

Meg Tirrell, Nadia Kounang and Tami Luhby

First Alzheimer’s drug to slow disease progression expected to get full FDA approval

The FDA is expected to decide Thursday whether to grant traditional approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, the first medicine proven to slow the course of the memory-robbing disease.

14 hours ago

On January 6, 2021, Taylor Franklin Taranto attended a rally in Washington, DC, near the Washington...

Devan Cole, CNN

Prosecutors say man went to Obama’s neighborhood after Trump posted what he claimed was the Obamas’ address

A man arrested last week with weapons in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood began live-streaming in the area shortly after resharing a social media post from Donald Trump.

2 days ago

A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application in Trump case

The Justice Department has disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida property for classified documents.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

OceanGate suspends operations after Titan implosion