Man flown to hospital after power line falls on him in Spanish Fork Canyon

Jul 6, 2023, 1:47 PM

(Utah County Sheriff's Office)...

(Utah County Sheriff's Office)

(Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 20-year-old man sustained critical injuries Thursday after part of a power line tower fell on him.

The incident happened at approximately noon near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon.

According to a tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital in a medical helicopter following the incident.

A description of his injuries was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

