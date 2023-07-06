Man flown to hospital after power line falls on him in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 20-year-old man sustained critical injuries Thursday after part of a power line tower fell on him.

The incident happened at approximately noon near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon.

According to a tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man was taken to Utah Valley Hospital in a medical helicopter following the incident.

A description of his injuries was not immediately available.

Around noon today @UCSO Deputies & @SpanishForkPDFE EMS responded near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork canyon. A 20 year old man was critically injured when part of a power line tower structure fell on him. @Intermountain LifeFlight transported him to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. pic.twitter.com/AGyBKeb2H7 — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 6, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.