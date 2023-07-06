60 in 60: #41 Utah’s Jaylon Glover (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #41 is Utah’s Jaylon Glover (RB).

Utah’s Jaylon Glover

Glover is a sophomore running back from Lakeland, Florida.

Glover was a three-star recruit coming out of Lake Gibson High School. He was the Class 6A Player of the Year, Lakeland Ledger’s All-County Big School Offensive Player of the Year, and earned first-team all-state honors.

Glover recorded 6,096 total rushing yards, 80 touchdowns, and 32 100-yard rushing games in high school.

In his first year with the Utes in 2022, Glover posted 298 yards on 65 carries and three touchdowns in nine games played.

Glover is part of a stacked Utah backfield. He will be sharing snaps with the likes of Micah Bernard, Ja’Quinden Jackson, and Chris Curry in 2023.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

