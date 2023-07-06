UTAH FIREWATCH
Update – Two firefighters shocked in Lehi house fire

Jul 6, 2023, 2:44 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Lehi house fire...

Everyone evacuated safely from a house fire in Lehi Thursday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — A fire in Lehi Thursday afternoon damaged two homes and injured two firefighters with an electric shock.

The call went out just after 1 p.m.

At least 30 firefighters rushed to the scene near 531 E. 350 S.

A news release said firefighters from Lehi Stations 81, 82, and 83 were on the scene, as were engines from American Fork, Lone Peak, and Saratoga Springs.

The release said three Lehi firefighters were injured. Two were shocked when efforts to turn off the power failed. Another suffered heat exhaustion.

“Animal control officer Tyler Peterson and Traffic team sergeant Tyler Smith rescued a dog from the home through a doggy door,” the release stated.

The home is likely a total loss. The siding on a neighboring home melted and a shed and two vehicles were also damaged, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but neighbors told KSL TV that the fire may have started in the shed between the homes.

Update – Two firefighters shocked in Lehi house fire