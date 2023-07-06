Utah Golf Junior Braxton Watts Sets Course Record At Oakridge

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Golf junior Braxton Watts set a course record at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah on Thursday.

Watts recorded a 59 and shot under par on 12 of the 18 holes.

‼️ 5️⃣9️⃣ ALERT ‼️ Junior to be Braxton Watts fired a 59 at Oakridge Country Club today! He also set the new course record!#GoUtes #SaltCity pic.twitter.com/CjQ3cULPAi — Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) July 6, 2023

When you set a course record, you have to start strong. Watts did just that.

He opened his day with an eagle on hole one.

Watts finished the front nine with three pars and five birdies. He was seven under par through nine holes.

There’s a new casual round course record at Oakridge CC

Playing with @UtesGolf teammate Brandon Robison, @BYUmgolf Tyson Shelley & Simon Kwon, Braxton Watts shot 29-30 – 59 today on his way to setting the new record low.#utahgolf #mr59 pic.twitter.com/RsZvJ2dLWg — Randy Dodson (@RandyatFairways) July 6, 2023

Watts only shot over par on one hole, posting a bogey on hole 14.

However, just two holes later, Watts made up for it by recording his second eagle.

He finished six under par on the back nine. Putting up a 29 on holes one through nine and then finishing strong with a 30 kept Watts under 60 and secured a course record for the Ute.

