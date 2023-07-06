UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah Golf Junior Braxton Watts Sets Course Record At Oakridge

Jul 6, 2023, 3:59 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Golf junior Braxton Watts set a course record at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah on Thursday.

Watts recorded a 59 and shot under par on 12 of the 18 holes.

When you set a course record, you have to start strong. Watts did just that.

He opened his day with an eagle on hole one.

Watts finished the front nine with three pars and five birdies. He was seven under par through nine holes.

Watts only shot over par on one hole, posting a bogey on hole 14.

However, just two holes later, Watts made up for it by recording his second eagle.

He finished six under par on the back nine. Putting up a 29 on holes one through nine and then finishing strong with a 30 kept Watts under 60 and secured a course record for the Ute.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

KSL Sports

