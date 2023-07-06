UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Britney Spears Says Wembanyama’s Security Struck Her In Las Vegas, Spurs Rookie Says He Was Grabbed

Jul 6, 2023, 5:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP)San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama said Thursday he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.

Wembanyama said he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later, and that he never actually saw her.

Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama Interaction In Vegas

Spears, who filed a report with Las Vegas police, said in posts on Twitter and Instagram that the run-in was “super embarrassing,” and denied grabbing Wembanyama, saying she only “tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”

She said she had recognized him earlier in the evening and when seeing the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft — a 7-foot-3 French standout who is entering the NBA with as much acclaim as anyone since LeBron James 20 years ago — and she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.”

Spears said, “His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Police said a report was filed on an incident at the Aria Resort & Casino, but gave no further details.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart declined comment, citing the police investigation.

Wembanyama said security advised him to not stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, mindful that pausing could cause a stir and allow a crowd to build.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant,” Wembanyama said. “We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling (at) me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Spears said in her social media posts that she gets swarmed by people all the time, including that same night, but her “security team didn’t hit any of them.”

TMZ first reported details of the event that took place Wednesday night near a restaurant at the casino. TMZ said Spears was in a group of four trying to enter a restaurant for dinner and that she “was swarmed by fans as she entered the casino.” TMZ’s account of the encounter with Wembanyama was similar to Spears’; the site said she tapped him on the shoulder and wound up being struck in the face and having her glasses knocked off.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Wembanyama said. “At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

He was unaware that the situation had made headlines until Thursday.

“I saw the news obviously this morning. I woke up to a couple of phone calls,” Wembanyama said.

Wembanyama will make his NBA Summer League debut with the Spurs on Friday night in Las Vegas against the Charlotte Hornets. He signed some autographs for fans at the Aria on Wednesday night and did the same for a small number of onlookers as he entered a local high school for practice with the Spurs on Thursday morning.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Want more coverage like Victor Wembanyama in Summer League? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Golf Junior Braxton Watts Sets Course Record At Oakridge

Utah Golf junior Braxton Watts set a course record at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah on Thursday.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Comparing My Big 12 Preseason Ballot To Final Media Poll

Sizing up Mitch Harper's Big 12 ballot with the final preseason poll from the media.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wembanyama Debut Sold Out, As Spurs Rookie ‘Can’t Wait’ For Summer League

Some tickets are hard to get in Las Vegas. Victor Wembanyama is set to make his Summer League debut on Friday - and its sold out.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #41 Utah’s Jaylon Glover (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #41 is Utah’s Jaylon Glover (RB). Utah’s Jaylon Glover Glover is a sophomore running back from Lakeland, Florida.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports) Glover was a three-star recruit coming […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Available For Jazz Summer League Finale

Keyonte George is not on the Utah Jazz injury report for their Salt Lake City Summer League finale against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Near Bottom Of 2023 Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

Low expectations for BYU football entering the 2023 Big 12 football season.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Britney Spears Says Wembanyama’s Security Struck Her In Las Vegas, Spurs Rookie Says He Was Grabbed