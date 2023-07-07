Crash in Tooele blocks traffic for an hour

TOOELE, Utah — A car crash sent several people to the hospital Thursday night in Tooele.

A car and a truck crashed on State Road 112, near mile marker 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and two people had difficulty breathing. Both lanes of traffic were initially blocked as occupants were extricated from a vehicle, according to Tooele County Lieutenant Colby Bentley.

Traffic was blocked in the area for around one hour.