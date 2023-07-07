Town to Town: Eden

EDEN, Utah — Hello from arguably the best kept secret of the Ogden Valley — welcome to Eden. It’s just a one-hour drive from Salt Lake City’s airport and a beautiful drive up Ogden Canyon.

Eden began as one small log cabin in the Ogden Valley, but it is now a growing mountain valley you can’t miss out on. In the summer, you can hike or bike and camp or enjoy a stay in a cabin. In the winter, you can explore thousands of acres of ski and snowboard-able terrain at Powder Mountain Resort or Nordic Valley.

