UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DWR says it is aware and watching loitering moose in South Weber

Jul 6, 2023, 11:23 PM | Updated: Jul 7, 2023, 9:04 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Citizens in South Weber are worried about a moose they say has been hanging out in a canal near homes, for days. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources explained it’s already keeping track of her — as citizens wonder if she’s injured.

On the way home from work Thursday, Anders Hubbard spotted a rare sight just right off U.S. Highway 89 — a female moose, just hanging out right next to roads, homes, and businesses.

Moose in South Weber

Wildlife officials say they are aware and keeping tabs on this moose in South Weber. (Jackson Grimm/KSL TV)

He took a detour and pulled onto a frontage road in South Weber up next to the canal to watch her. He said a Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputy was also parked and looking at the moose.

“Rivers and streams and things yeah, but … canal in town is a little different,” Hubbard said, of where the moose was standing. “To be so low right now is a little odd.”

Perhaps odd, but even more concerning to Hubbard is how she looked. Hubbard said he’s seen many moose, and this one looked thin and acted as if she had a leg injury.

“She just looked super weak,” he said. “Both legs were shaking and she was favoring the one as she was turning around.”

Moose in South Weber

Wildlife officials say they are aware and keeping tabs on this moose in South Weber. (Jackson Grimm/KSL TV)

Hubbard explained that a crowd of concerned onlookers grew, watching the cow struggle and all sharing concerns that something was wrong.

Moose rescued from concrete canal

He called DWR.

“They said they’ve been notified of it,” he explained. “I also called the Water Conservancy people who run the canal here, and they’re aware of it. They’re also aware of her front leg injury.”

The moose eventually left the canal, but he later found her hanging out on the grounds of a nearby business, lying under a tree and munching on grass.

Moose in South Weber

Wildlife officials say they are aware and keeping tabs on this moose in South Weber. (Jackson Grimm/KSL TV)

DWR told KSLTV Thursday evening that they’ve been getting calls about her every single day from citizens thinking the moose needs to be rescued and they’re continuing to watch the moose.

They explained that they rescued this same moose just a couple weeks ago after she became trapped, also near a canal.

They say she appears to be fine right now and it’s better to leave her alone.

Hubbard and others KSLTV spoke with about the moose expressed wanting to make sure this cow is okay.

“I’m hoping that they can just relocate her and maybe help with an injury, rather than the alternative,” Hubbard said.

DWR said they believe the moose is using the canal to drink water and cool off. They are advising people to stay behind the fence and watch the moose, when she appears, from a safe distance.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Utah Tech University)...

Madison Swenson

Former football player at Utah Tech University dies

Brian Oney, a student-athlete at Utah Tech University in southern Utah, has died.

10 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested for killing 61-year-old in SLC hit-and-run crash

The man accused of using his car to hit and kill another man in Salt Lake City Monday has been arrested.

10 hours ago

emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Woman’s body found in Weber River

A woman's body was found in the Weber River Thursday by two people floating the river. 

1 day ago

(Huntsville, Utah/Facebook)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Town to Town: Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Hello from arguably the best kept secret of the Ogden Valley — welcome to Huntsville. It’s just a one-hour drive from Salt Lake City’s airport and a beautiful drive up Ogden Canyon. We’re taking you across the state from Town to Town to see local events, hidden gems and family fun in […]

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Footage from Utah DPS helicopter captures rescue of firefighters in Utah County

Video shows the moment two firefighters were hoisted out of from a wildland fire for heat illness.

1 day ago

...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Staffer at drug treatment center accused of sexually abusing residents

A former staff member at a facility that treats people for drug and alcohol abuse was arrested Thursday evening after being charged earlier this week with sexually abusing several residents.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

DWR says it is aware and watching loitering moose in South Weber