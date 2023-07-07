DWR says it is aware and watching loitering moose in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Citizens in South Weber are worried about a moose they say has been hanging out in a canal near homes, for days. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources explained it’s already keeping track of her — as citizens wonder if she’s injured.

On the way home from work Thursday, Anders Hubbard spotted a rare sight just right off U.S. Highway 89 — a female moose, just hanging out right next to roads, homes, and businesses.

He took a detour and pulled onto a frontage road in South Weber up next to the canal to watch her. He said a Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputy was also parked and looking at the moose.

“Rivers and streams and things yeah, but … canal in town is a little different,” Hubbard said, of where the moose was standing. “To be so low right now is a little odd.”

Perhaps odd, but even more concerning to Hubbard is how she looked. Hubbard said he’s seen many moose, and this one looked thin and acted as if she had a leg injury.

“She just looked super weak,” he said. “Both legs were shaking and she was favoring the one as she was turning around.”

Hubbard explained that a crowd of concerned onlookers grew, watching the cow struggle and all sharing concerns that something was wrong.

He called DWR.

“They said they’ve been notified of it,” he explained. “I also called the Water Conservancy people who run the canal here, and they’re aware of it. They’re also aware of her front leg injury.”

The moose eventually left the canal, but he later found her hanging out on the grounds of a nearby business, lying under a tree and munching on grass.

DWR told KSLTV Thursday evening that they’ve been getting calls about her every single day from citizens thinking the moose needs to be rescued and they’re continuing to watch the moose.

They explained that they rescued this same moose just a couple weeks ago after she became trapped, also near a canal.

They say she appears to be fine right now and it’s better to leave her alone.

Hubbard and others KSLTV spoke with about the moose expressed wanting to make sure this cow is okay.

“I’m hoping that they can just relocate her and maybe help with an injury, rather than the alternative,” Hubbard said.

DWR said they believe the moose is using the canal to drink water and cool off. They are advising people to stay behind the fence and watch the moose, when she appears, from a safe distance.