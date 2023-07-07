Woman’s body found in Weber River

MORGAN, Utah — A woman’s body was found in the Weber River Thursday by two people floating the river.

Sgt. Jaques with Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office said two people were floating the river near the Taggart Train Bridge when they discovered an adult woman floating face down in the water at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The bridge is near Interstate 84 at mile marker 108.

First responders arrived and determined the woman was dead.

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing. Her identity has not been released.