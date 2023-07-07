UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Rescuers work to free dozens trapped on one of world’s highest cable car systems

Jul 7, 2023, 7:21 AM

Views from the Teleferico in Quito, Ecuador, on March 1, 2020. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group/...

Views from the Teleferico in Quito, Ecuador, on March 1, 2020. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN)

(Loop Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Rescuers in Ecuador are working through the night to free dozens of people trapped in gondolas on one of the world’s highest cable car systems.

Firefighters were alerted around 4 p.m. local time Thursday of a technical failure that affected the Quito Cable Car, with at least 70 people trapped, the Quito municipality said in a statement. They launched a rescue effort in the highlands soon after.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Quito authorities said 17 people had been rescued so far. Ongoing rescue efforts include ambulances and 40 emergency workers including paramedics, high mountain teams, and aerial drone units.

Photos released by Quito authorities show emergency workers huddled in the dark, with the city mayor on site.

Those rescued are being transferred to a safe place to receive a medical evaluation, the municipality added.

The Quito Cable Car, also known as the Telefériqo, reaches more than 3,947 meters (12,950 feet) above sea level, making it one of the highest cable cars in South America, according to its official website.

The ride travels more than 2,500 meters (about 1.55 miles) over an 18-minute journey that offers a view of the Quito cityscape and the surrounding mountains, the site says.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Nomaan Merchant, Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Kickmeyer, Associated Press

The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources

President Joe Biden's administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, but the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.

10 hours ago

FILE: People refresh themself because off high temperatures around 39 degrees Celsius, at Colosseum...

Sharon Braithwaite and Eve Brennan, CNN

Tourist who allegedly carved names into Colosseum didn’t know the ‘antiquity of the monument’

The tourist who was filmed apparently carving his name into a wall of Rome’s 2,000-year-old Colosseum said he didn’t know the ‘antiquity of the monument’.

1 day ago

The San Antonio Fire spreads uphill west of Petaluma, California, on Friday. California experienced...

Rachel Ramirez

Last month was the planet’s hottest June on record by a huge margin

Earth’s temperature was off the charts last month as an extreme heat wave scorched the Southern U.S. and Mexico and ocean warmth soared to alarming levels, a new report shows.

1 day ago

Police and emergency services attend the scene of the car crash on July 6, in Wimbledon, London. (J...

Alex Hardie, Max Foster and Rob Picheta

Child dies after car crashes into elementary school in Wimbledon, London

A child has been killed after a car crashed into an elementary school in southwest London, injuring six other children and two adults, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

1 day ago

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims after a Russian missile at...

Mstyslav Chernov, Associated Press

Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 4 people and injures dozens

Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building.

1 day ago

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police foun...

Teele Rebane

16 abused children freed in Philippines after man’s arrest in Sydney

Sixteen children allegedly abused in the Philippines have been rescued after Australian police found sexually explicit material on the phone of a man arrested in Sydney.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Rescuers work to free dozens trapped on one of world’s highest cable car systems