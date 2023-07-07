Top Local Athletes, Teams On Threads App

SALT LAKE CITY – Instagram recently released a new social media app, Threads, a spinoff that’s similar to Twitter and is a text-based platform.

Meta, which owns Instagram, officially launched the Threads app on July 5.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said the new social media platform hit “70 million sign ups…way beyond our expectations” as of the morning of July 7.

Some of Threads’ new users are athletes and sports teams in the state of Utah. Here are the top professional and college athletes and teams on Threads:

Local Athletes & Teams on Threads

Utah Jazz

Post by @utahjazz View on Threads

Jordan Clarkson

Post by @jordanclarksons View on Threads

Dwyane Wade

Post by @dwyanewade View on Threads

Real Salt Lake

Post by @realsaltlake View on Threads

Real Monarchs

Post by @realmonarchs View on Threads

Utah Grizzlies

Post by @utahgrizzlies View on Threads

Salt Lake Bees

Post by @saltlakebees View on Threads

BYU Cougars

Post by @byucougars View on Threads

BYU Football

Post by @byufootball View on Threads

BYU Men’s Basketball

Post by @byubasketball View on Threads

BYU Baseball

Post by @byubaseball View on Threads

BYU Women’s Soccer

Post by @byusoccer_w View on Threads

BYU Women’s Golf

Post by @byuwgolf View on Threads

BYU Men’s Golf

Post by @byumgolf View on Threads

BYU Men’s Volleyball

Post by @byuvolleyball View on Threads

BYU Softball

Post by @byu_softball View on Threads

BYU Women’s Tennis

Post by @byuwtennis View on Threads

BYU Gymnastics

Post by @byugymnastics View on Threads

BYU Swim & Dive

Post by @byuswimdive View on Threads

Cosmo Cougar

Post by @cosmo_cougar View on Threads

Utah Utes

Post by @utahathletics View on Threads

Utah Football

Post by @utahfootball View on Threads

Utah Gymnastics

Post by @utahgymnastics View on Threads

Utah Lacrosse

Post by @utahlacrosse View on Threads

Utah Baseball

Post by @utahbaseball View on Threads

Utah Track & Field/Cross Country

Post by @utahtrackxc View on Threads

Utah Ski Team

Post by @utahskiteam View on Threads

Swoop

Post by @utahswoop View on Threads

Utah State Aggies

Post by @usuathletics View on Threads

Utah State Football

Post by @usufootball View on Threads

Utah State Men’s Basketball

Post by @usubasketball View on Threads

Utah State Volleyball

Post by @usuvolleyball View on Threads

Utah State Softball

Post by @ususoftball View on Threads

Utah State Gymnastics

Post by @usugymnastics View on Threads

Weber State Wildcats

Post by @wsuwildcats View on Threads

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Post by @utahtechu View on Threads

Salt Lake Community College Bruins

Post by @slccbruins View on Threads

Snow College Badgers

Post by @snowathletics View on Threads

Vegas Golden Knights

Post by @vegasgoldenknights View on Threads

Las Vegas Aces

Post by @lvaces View on Threads

