Top Local Athletes, Teams On Threads App

Jul 7, 2023, 11:28 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Instagram recently released a new social media app, Threads, a spinoff that’s similar to Twitter and is a text-based platform.

Meta, which owns Instagram, officially launched the Threads app on July 5.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said the new social media platform hit “70 million sign ups…way beyond our expectations” as of the morning of July 7.

Some of Threads’ new users are athletes and sports teams in the state of Utah. Here are the top professional and college athletes and teams on Threads:

Local Athletes & Teams on Threads

Utah Jazz

 

Post by @utahjazz
View on Threads

 

Jordan Clarkson

 

Post by @jordanclarksons
View on Threads

 

Dwyane Wade

 

Post by @dwyanewade
View on Threads

 

Real Salt Lake

 

Post by @realsaltlake
View on Threads

 

Real Monarchs

 

Post by @realmonarchs
View on Threads

 

Utah Grizzlies

 

Post by @utahgrizzlies
View on Threads

 

Salt Lake Bees

 

Post by @saltlakebees
View on Threads

 

BYU Cougars

 

Post by @byucougars
View on Threads

 

BYU Football

 

Post by @byufootball
View on Threads

 

BYU Men’s Basketball

 

Post by @byubasketball
View on Threads

 

BYU Baseball

 

Post by @byubaseball
View on Threads

 

BYU Women’s Soccer

 

Post by @byusoccer_w
View on Threads

 

BYU Women’s Golf

 

Post by @byuwgolf
View on Threads

 

BYU Men’s Golf

 

Post by @byumgolf
View on Threads

 

BYU Women’s Volleyball

BYU Men’s Volleyball

 

Post by @byuvolleyball
View on Threads

 

BYU Softball

 

Post by @byu_softball
View on Threads

 

BYU Women’s Tennis

 

Post by @byuwtennis
View on Threads

 

BYU Gymnastics

 

Post by @byugymnastics
View on Threads

 

BYU Swim & Dive

 

Post by @byuswimdive
View on Threads

 

Cosmo Cougar

 

Post by @cosmo_cougar
View on Threads

 

Utah Utes

 

Post by @utahathletics
View on Threads

 

Utah Football

 

Post by @utahfootball
View on Threads

 

Utah Men’s Basketball

Utah Gymnastics

 

Post by @utahgymnastics
View on Threads

 

Utah Lacrosse

 

Post by @utahlacrosse
View on Threads

 

Utah Baseball

 

Post by @utahbaseball
View on Threads

 

Utah Track & Field/Cross Country

 

Post by @utahtrackxc
View on Threads

 

Utah Ski Team

 

Post by @utahskiteam
View on Threads

 

Swoop

 

Post by @utahswoop
View on Threads

 

Utah State Aggies

 

Post by @usuathletics
View on Threads

 

Utah State Football

 

Post by @usufootball
View on Threads

 

Utah State Men’s Basketball

 

Post by @usubasketball
View on Threads

 

Utah State Volleyball

 

Post by @usuvolleyball
View on Threads

 

Utah State Softball

 

Post by @ususoftball
View on Threads

 

Utah State Soccer

Utah State Gymnastics

 

Post by @usugymnastics
View on Threads

 

Weber State Wildcats

 

Post by @wsuwildcats
View on Threads

 

Utah Valley Wolverines

Utah Tech Trailblazers

 

Post by @utahtechu
View on Threads

 

Salt Lake Community College Bruins

 

Post by @slccbruins
View on Threads

 

Snow College Badgers

 

Post by @snowathletics
View on Threads

 

Las Vegas Raiders

Vegas Golden Knights

 

Post by @vegasgoldenknights
View on Threads

 

Las Vegas Aces

 

Post by @lvaces
View on Threads

 

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

