Top Local Athletes, Teams On Threads App
Jul 7, 2023, 11:28 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Instagram recently released a new social media app, Threads, a spinoff that’s similar to Twitter and is a text-based platform.
Meta, which owns Instagram, officially launched the Threads app on July 5.
The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said the new social media platform hit “70 million sign ups…way beyond our expectations” as of the morning of July 7.
Some of Threads’ new users are athletes and sports teams in the state of Utah. Here are the top professional and college athletes and teams on Threads:
Local Athletes & Teams on Threads
Utah Jazz
Post by @utahjazzView on Threads
Jordan Clarkson
Post by @jordanclarksonsView on Threads
Dwyane Wade
Post by @dwyanewadeView on Threads
Real Salt Lake
Post by @realsaltlakeView on Threads
Real Monarchs
Post by @realmonarchsView on Threads
Utah Grizzlies
Post by @utahgrizzliesView on Threads
Salt Lake Bees
Post by @saltlakebeesView on Threads
BYU Cougars
Post by @byucougarsView on Threads
BYU Football
Post by @byufootballView on Threads
BYU Men’s Basketball
Post by @byubasketballView on Threads
BYU Baseball
Post by @byubaseballView on Threads
BYU Women’s Soccer
Post by @byusoccer_wView on Threads
BYU Women’s Golf
Post by @byuwgolfView on Threads
BYU Men’s Golf
Post by @byumgolfView on Threads
BYU Women’s Volleyball
BYU Men’s Volleyball
Post by @byuvolleyballView on Threads
BYU Softball
Post by @byu_softballView on Threads
BYU Women’s Tennis
Post by @byuwtennisView on Threads
BYU Gymnastics
Post by @byugymnasticsView on Threads
BYU Swim & Dive
Post by @byuswimdiveView on Threads
Cosmo Cougar
Post by @cosmo_cougarView on Threads
Utah Utes
Post by @utahathleticsView on Threads
Utah Football
Post by @utahfootballView on Threads
Utah Men’s Basketball
Utah Gymnastics
Post by @utahgymnasticsView on Threads
Utah Lacrosse
Post by @utahlacrosseView on Threads
Utah Baseball
Post by @utahbaseballView on Threads
Utah Track & Field/Cross Country
Post by @utahtrackxcView on Threads
Utah Ski Team
Post by @utahskiteamView on Threads
Swoop
Post by @utahswoopView on Threads
Utah State Aggies
Post by @usuathleticsView on Threads
Utah State Football
Post by @usufootballView on Threads
Utah State Men’s Basketball
Post by @usubasketballView on Threads
Utah State Volleyball
Post by @usuvolleyballView on Threads
Utah State Softball
Post by @ususoftballView on Threads
Utah State Soccer
Utah State Gymnastics
Post by @usugymnasticsView on Threads
Weber State Wildcats
Post by @wsuwildcatsView on Threads
Utah Valley Wolverines
Utah Tech Trailblazers
Post by @utahtechuView on Threads
Salt Lake Community College Bruins
Post by @slccbruinsView on Threads
Snow College Badgers
Post by @snowathleticsView on Threads
Las Vegas Raiders
Vegas Golden Knights
Post by @vegasgoldenknightsView on Threads
Las Vegas Aces
Post by @lvacesView on Threads
