CRIME

Salt Lake man arrested after randomly firing 20 shots from his home, police say

Jul 7, 2023, 12:11 PM

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he randomly fired about 20 rounds into the ground and into the air in Salt Lake City.

Police say no one was injured, but a neighbor’s garage was hit.

Eric Gonzales, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of discharging a firearm within city limits, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and 21 counts of illegally firing a gun.

About 3:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of 1900 W. Northstar Drive (400 North) on a report of shots being fired. Multiple casings were found on the south side of Gonzales’ home, according to a police booking affidavit.

“In this case, (Gonzales) fired multiple rounds recklessly through a heavy populated residential area. When officers made initial contact he refused to come to the door and ignored officers for approximately an hour,” the affidavit states.

Police say Gonzales then “tried escaping by running out of the home. Because officers had quickly set up around the home, officers safely captured Gonzales.”

A search warrant was served on Gonzales’ home after he was arrested and two guns were seized, police said.

“This situation posed an imminent threat to the safety and lives of innocent bystanders in the neighborhood, and we are so fortunate that no one was harmed,” Chief Mike Brown said in a statement.

