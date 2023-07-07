Best Highlights, Moments From 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Salt Lake City Summer League officially wrapped up, join us as we relive the best highlights and moments from 2023.

The Salt Lake City Summer League took place in the Delta Center on July 3, 5, and 6.

Best Utah Jazz SLC Summer League Moments

As expected, the hosts produced some of the best moments from the three-day event in front of the home fans.

Ochai Sipping Tea In Summer League

Ochai Agbaji was a bright spot for the Jazz last season.

The Kansas guard turned up the heat in Salt Lake City. Agbaji averaged 19 points a night in Utah’s three games.

Agabji also made some history in one of his first appearances at the Delta Center.

Summer League is all about getting better and showing your team what you can provide on the court. This is why players are allowed to commit 10 fouls before fouling out compared to six in regular season games.

Only a handful of players have ever reached that threshold. Agbaji became the first player to record double-digit points and fouls.

Ochai Agbaji tonight: 18 PTS

5 REB

3 BLK

27 MIN And 10 fouls, the first player to foul out this Summer League. pic.twitter.com/ATwkOInD49 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 6, 2023

Keyonte George Makes Utah Jazz Debut

The No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft showed a lot of upside in his first games as a Jazzman.

Utah’s other two first-round picks couldn’t suit up due to injury concerns.

Keyonte put on a show for the home crowd 🏡💛#TakeNote | @keyonte1george pic.twitter.com/4omzip984o — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 4, 2023

George averaged just over 15 points a game and gave Jazz fans a lot of hope for the new rookie class.

Rookie To Sophomore Connection

In the Jazz’s last SLC Summer League game against the Grizzlies, George ran the fastbreak and found Agbaji for a two-hand slam.

The alley-oop was potentially the highlight of the event for Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Best OKC Thunder Moments

The Thunder also had a great visit in Salt Lake City. As one of the more promising young teams in the NBA, Oklahoma City had its fair share of firepower out on the court.

Tre Mann Posterizes Jazz Big Man

The Florida guard showed off his bunnies with an impressive slam over Micah Potter.

The dunk came on the first day of the event, setting the tone for the games to come.

Mann finished with 20 points in game one.

Chet Holmgren’s Return To Action

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft missed his rookie season with a foot injury.

He showed off his diverse skillset in Salt Lake City.

The effort to stick with this play pic.twitter.com/8JqILhCg5R — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 6, 2023

Holmgren’s defense is what sets him apart from the pack.

He averaged 3.5 blocks a game in the 2023 SLC Summer League.

This two-handed rejection by Chet Holmgren 😳 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/U9Z3coVSsx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 4, 2023

Best Memphis Grizzlies Moments

Memphis nearly went undefeated in the Delta Center. The Jazz pulled out a win on day three to give the Grizzlies their only loss.

Second-Rounder Shows Out

GG Jackson was the 45th pick in the NBA Draft. But, that didn’t stop him from putting on a show in SLC.

The rookie played well on both ends of the floor while racking up some highlights.

Jackson played solid defense and made shots from all over the floor.

Against the Jazz, Jackson posted 23 points and 10 rebounds with four made threes.

Board Man Gets Paid

Memphis big man Kenny Lofton Jr. showed off his versatility in front of the Utah fans.

Lofton went undrafted in 2022 but got his chance with the Grizzlies and never looked back.

Lofton didn’t play much in his rookie season. He made an impact whenever he was on the floor though.

He scored 40 points in his first NBA start against the Thunder in April.

check his footwork 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/XJWtlc9oMJ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 5, 2023

Undrafted Sophomore Sets Summer League Record

Jacob Gilyard also went undrafted in 2022.

Against the Thunder on July 5, Gilyard set a Summer League record with seven steals.

a summer league record 7 steals for @G1LYARD in the dub today 🍪 pic.twitter.com/iqRJbItbP0 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 6, 2023

Best Philadelphia 76ers Moments

It was Philadelphia’s second year in the Salt Lake City Summer League. The 76ers went 1-2 but also had their fair share of highlights.

Greg Brown Makes Circus Shot

The 76ers kicked off the Salt Lake City Summer League with a circus shot from former second-round pick Greg Brown.

Brown has played for Portland and spent some time in the G League. Now he aims to make an impact in the city of brotherly love.

Former Razorback Takes Flight

Ricky Council went undrafted in 2023 and was picked up by the 76ers on a two-way contract.

He threw down a massive fastbreak dunk against the Grizzlies in game one.

He would finish with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Council threw down multiple dunks in the following game against Utah.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.