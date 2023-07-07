Best Sports Threads From Opening Days Of New App

SALT LAKE CITY – Meta’s app Threads reached 50 million users in just three days.

Most communities took some time to get used to the ins and outs of the Twitter competitor, but Sports Media got right to work.

Post by @threadsapp View on Threads

Local Sports Threads

The Utah Jazz joined Threads with a picture of Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji.

George and Agabji showed out in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Post by @utahjazz View on Threads

A lot of people who work with social media werent stoked about Threads adding to their workload.

The Real Salt Lake media team shared that sentiment.

Post by @realsaltlake View on Threads

The name of the new app made for an easy excuse to post about style.

Utah Athletics took the opportunity to show off their threads.

Post by @utahathletics View on Threads

BYU Football also took the opportunity to post some uniform pictures.

Post by @byufootball View on Threads

Thousands of people rushed to get on Threads when it released.

However, Cosmo the Cougar may have been the first mascot.

Post by @cosmo_cougar View on Threads

Other Sports Threads

NBA Hall of Famer and Utah Jazz owner hopped on Threads with a throwback picture in a training room.

Post by @dwyanewade View on Threads

Former NBA player and analyst Richard Jefferson arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday.

He sarcastically asked why there were so many basketball players at the location of the NBA’s Summer League.

Post by @richardajefferson View on Threads

The NBA joined Threads with a video of the reiging NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic taking Jamal Murray for a swim.

Post by @nba View on Threads

The NFL joked about the new platform by comparing the number of social media accounts they have to Tom Brady’s championship rings.

Post by @nfl View on Threads

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

