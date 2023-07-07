60 in 60: #40 Utah’s JaTravis Broughton (Cornerback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #40 is Utah’s JaTravis Broughton (CB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Last year, Broughton came in at No. 32 on the 2022 60 in 60.

Utah’s JaTravis Broughton

Broughton is a senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The cornerback attended Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was an All-state honorable mention and first-team All-District, along with earning second-team All-Tulsa World and All-USA Oklahoma in 2018. He helped his football and track teams win state titles during his high school career and was a three-star recruit in football.

Broughton started his career at Utah in 2019, playing in all 14 games on special teams with four appearances on defense. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Broughton started all five games at left cornerback, recording 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He earned Pac-12 honorable mention with his performance.

Broughton only played in two games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury against BYU. He finished the 2021 season with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. Seven of those tackles came against BYU, including the tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

“It’s great to get him back healthy,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Broughton in 2022. “In our opinion, he is a first-team all-conference caliber player. He’s a little bit rusty throughout the course of spring but he should get nothing but better and better as we get closer to the season. He’s a proven commodity for us.”

In 2022, the cornerback recorded 46 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and a sack.

This fall, Broughton and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

