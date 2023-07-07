Updated: Wildfire contained, I-15 fully open near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — Northbound I-15 has reopened a few miles north of Beaver after crews contained a small wildfire that was affecting the roadway, Utah Department of Transportation officials say.

The fire, which was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, was originally estimated at about 20 acres in size, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Kelly Wickens, spokeswoman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said engines and aerial resources from multiple firefighting agencies were dispatched to the wildfire. Firefighters determined the fire is human-caused, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Red flag conditions return to Utah

Beaver County is not listed in a red flag warning; however, some parts of the state are, for the first time this season.

The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office issued a red flag warning for parts of southeast Utah, including Blanding, Moab and Monticello that remains in effect through at least Saturday night. The agency’s forecast calls for sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 40 mph combined with hot temperatures and a low relative humidity between 5% and 10% in the region.

Fire potential increases when there’s a combination of heat, wind and low humidity.

“Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds,” the agency wrote in the warning.

Red flag warnings are more common in the summer months. In fact, Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted Thursday that Utah is expected to have “increased wildfire risk” in the next few weeks as warmer temperatures return to the state.

“Because of our above-average winter, there’s more grass that can burn,” he wrote. “Let’s stay safe by using good ‘fire sense!'”