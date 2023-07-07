Wildfire closes northbound lanes of I-15 near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A wildfire has burned at least 20 acres along Interstate-15 near Beaver.

A Facebook post by Utah Fire Info said the fire closed the northbound lanes near mile maker 118.

Small planes could be seen attacking the flames with retardant on a Utah Department of Transportation camera that showed the scene.

There was no indication that the fire threatened structures.

UDOT has not said what caused the fire.

This story will be updated and UDOT will post updated information on Twitter and Facebook.