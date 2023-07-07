UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH WILDFIRES

Wildfire closes northbound lanes of I-15 near Beaver

Jul 7, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Beaver wildfire...

This image from a UDOT traffic camera shows smoke coming from a fire along I-15 near Beaver. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BEAVER, Utah — A wildfire has burned at least 20 acres along Interstate-15 near Beaver.

A Facebook post by Utah Fire Info said the fire closed the northbound lanes near mile maker 118.

Small planes could be seen attacking the flames with retardant on a Utah Department of Transportation camera that showed the scene.

There was no indication that the fire threatened structures.

UDOT has not said what caused the fire.

This story will be updated and UDOT will post updated information on Twitter and Facebook.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Wildfires

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Footage from Utah DPS helicopter captures rescue of firefighters in Utah County

Video shows the moment two firefighters were hoisted out of from a wildland fire for heat illness.

2 days ago

Steven Vanderburgh explaining the new tech that will be used for wildfire prevention. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Decades of data will help Rocky Mountain Power better predict wildfires

New software will be a game changer for Rocky Mountain Power in the fight to stay in front of wildfires and power outages.

3 days ago

Follow @KSLMichaelHouckLike us on Facebook...

Michael Houck

Moab fire responds to 6 firework-related fires during Fourth of July evening

The Moab Valley Fire Department reported a busy Fourth of July evening with multiple firework-related fires.

3 days ago

A Unified Fire tent at the Riverton Days event. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Fire crews say safest way to watch fireworks is at professional shows

Fire officials credit public awareness and education for fewer fires started by fireworks this year.

4 days ago

A Department of Public Safety helicopter landing with one of the firefighters. (Utah High...

Ladd Egan

Two Utah wildland firefighters hospitalized for heat illnesses

Two Utah firefighters are recovering after suffering from heat illnesses Monday evening while fighting the Cedar Knoll Fire near Birdseye.

4 days ago

City officials are reminding Utahns that even if you can purchase fireworks starting June 24, you c...

Karah Brackin

Officials urge ‘mindfulness’ with fireworks to avoid injuries and harm

“Every year, we seem to get a fire or two in trees or bushes that are adjacent to homes." Layton Fire Department is hoping this year is different.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Wildfire closes northbound lanes of I-15 near Beaver