UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicho Arango Era Officially Arrives For RSL Against Orlando City SC

Jul 7, 2023, 3:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chicho Arango era arrives for Real Salt Lake as the Utah-based Major League Soccer club hosts Orlando City SC at America First Field.

Chicho Arango to debut in RSL vs. Orlando City SC

RSL is slated to kickoff against Orlando City on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The match will be Arango’s first time stepping on the playing pitch as a member of Real Salt Lake.

In early June, it was reported that RSL would land the former member of LAFC.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake To Sign Colombian Forward Chicho Arango

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

RELATED STORIES

Arango will join a squad that is trending up and recently entered the top 10 of MLS’ Power Rankings.

RSL’s last loss came in a 3-2 result against the LA Galaxy on May 31. Since then, the club has posted five victories, four in MLS and one against the Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup action. RSL also earned two points via a pair of draws in that timespan.

RSL owns an 8-6-7 record this season.

Chicho Comes To Town

Before joining Real Salt Lake during the summer transfer window, Arango played 11 games for Liga MX’s Pachuca. Before the Colombian’s time with Pachuca, he played for LAFC from 2021-23. During Arango’s first stint in MLS, the forward scored 30 goals in 51 matches.

Shortly after the move for Arango was official, Real Salt Lake general Manager Elliot Fall spoke about acquiring an attacker, a move that many fans had been eager to see for months.

Fall called Arango a “transformational piece” for the franchise. RSL fans will get their first glimpse of the former LAFC standout when Orlando City comes to town.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Sign Colombian International Nelson Palacio

Real Salt Lake’s match against Orlando City SC will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Center Vernon Carey Jr.

The Utah Jazz have waived veteran center Vernon Carey Jr. after participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Real Salt Lake Teases Marvel Collab Kit

Real Salt Lake filmed a Marvel-inspired video for the new Captain America threads. The kit is a collaboration with the MLS and Marvel Studios.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Video Shows Britney Spears Inadvertently Hit Herself In Wembanyama Encounter

No charges will be filed following an altercation involving Britney Spears, Spurs Victor Wembanyama, and the player's security team.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #40 Utah’s JaTravis Broughton (Cornerback)

The countdown for 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #40 is Utah's JaTravis Broughton (CB).

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Sports Threads From Opening Days Of New App

SALT LAKE CITY – Meta’s app Threads reached 50 million users in just three days. Most communities took some time to get used to the ins and outs of the Twitter competitor, but Sports Media got right to work.   Post by @threadsapp View on Threads   Local Sports Threads The Utah Jazz joined Threads […]

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Highlights, Moments From 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League

With the Salt Lake City Summer League officially wrapped up, join us as we relive the best highlights and moments from 2023.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Chicho Arango Era Officially Arrives For RSL Against Orlando City SC