Chicho Arango Era Officially Arrives For RSL Against Orlando City SC

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chicho Arango era arrives for Real Salt Lake as the Utah-based Major League Soccer club hosts Orlando City SC at America First Field.

Chicho Arango to debut in RSL vs. Orlando City SC

RSL is slated to kickoff against Orlando City on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The match will be Arango’s first time stepping on the playing pitch as a member of Real Salt Lake.

In early June, it was reported that RSL would land the former member of LAFC.

Arango will join a squad that is trending up and recently entered the top 10 of MLS’ Power Rankings.

RSL’s last loss came in a 3-2 result against the LA Galaxy on May 31. Since then, the club has posted five victories, four in MLS and one against the Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup action. RSL also earned two points via a pair of draws in that timespan.

RSL owns an 8-6-7 record this season.

Chicho Comes To Town

Before joining Real Salt Lake during the summer transfer window, Arango played 11 games for Liga MX’s Pachuca. Before the Colombian’s time with Pachuca, he played for LAFC from 2021-23. During Arango’s first stint in MLS, the forward scored 30 goals in 51 matches.

Shortly after the move for Arango was official, Real Salt Lake general Manager Elliot Fall spoke about acquiring an attacker, a move that many fans had been eager to see for months.

Fall called Arango a “transformational piece” for the franchise. RSL fans will get their first glimpse of the former LAFC standout when Orlando City comes to town.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Orlando City SC will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

