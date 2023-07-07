UTAH FIREWATCH
Body found in SLC canal

Jul 7, 2023, 3:28 PM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found and is being recovered from a canal in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the call came in at 1:28 p.m. that a body was found by county crews working the area along a canal near 2650 W. 300 S.

A medical examiner is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No details were released about the deceased person.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

