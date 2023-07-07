Body found in SLC canal

SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found and is being recovered from a canal in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the call came in at 1:28 p.m. that a body was found by county crews working the area along a canal near 2650 W. 300 S.

A medical examiner is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

We are working with @slcfire to recover a body out of the canal near 2650 W. 300 S. Our detectives will work w/ the medical examiner’s office to identify the person & determine cause of death. Media staging is outside of the rail yard gates on 2650 W.#SaltLakeCity #SLC #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/ngVvAN8awD — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) July 7, 2023

No details were released about the deceased person.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.