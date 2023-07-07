UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Real Salt Lake Teases Marvel Collab Kit

Jul 7, 2023, 3:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake filmed a Marvel-inspired video to show off their new Captain America threads.

The kit is from a collaboration with the MLS and Marvel Studios.

Numerous other MLS teams have their own versions of the Captain America-themed gear.

The jersey will be worn pre-game at some MLS matches during the 2023 season.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Launches New Kit For 2023 Season

 

Post by @realsaltlake
View on Threads

 

How To Watch RSL Games

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Real Salt Lake Marvel Collab Kit? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Center Vernon Carey Jr.

The Utah Jazz have waived veteran center Vernon Carey Jr. after participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Era Officially Arrives For RSL Against Orlando City SC

The Chicho Arango era arrives for Real Salt Lake as the Utah-based Major League Soccer club hosts Orlando City SC at America First Field.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Video Shows Britney Spears Inadvertently Hit Herself In Wembanyama Encounter

No charges will be filed following an altercation involving Britney Spears, Spurs Victor Wembanyama, and the player's security team.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #40 Utah’s JaTravis Broughton (Cornerback)

The countdown for 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #40 is Utah's JaTravis Broughton (CB).

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Sports Threads From Opening Days Of New App

SALT LAKE CITY – Meta’s app Threads reached 50 million users in just three days. Most communities took some time to get used to the ins and outs of the Twitter competitor, but Sports Media got right to work.   Post by @threadsapp View on Threads   Local Sports Threads The Utah Jazz joined Threads […]

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Highlights, Moments From 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League

With the Salt Lake City Summer League officially wrapped up, join us as we relive the best highlights and moments from 2023.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Instant Replay: Real Salt Lake Teases Marvel Collab Kit