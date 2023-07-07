Instant Replay: Real Salt Lake Teases Marvel Collab Kit

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake filmed a Marvel-inspired video to show off their new Captain America threads.

The kit is from a collaboration with the MLS and Marvel Studios.

They could do this all day. Get your RSL Americana Tops today. @adidasfootball x @marvel x @MLS pic.twitter.com/AMesJbKfsX — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 7, 2023

Numerous other MLS teams have their own versions of the Captain America-themed gear.

The jersey will be worn pre-game at some MLS matches during the 2023 season.

