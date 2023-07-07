KSLSPORTS FEED
Instant Replay: Real Salt Lake Teases Marvel Collab Kit
Jul 7, 2023, 3:06 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake filmed a Marvel-inspired video to show off their new Captain America threads.
The kit is from a collaboration with the MLS and Marvel Studios.
They could do this all day.
Get your RSL Americana Tops today. @adidasfootball x @marvel x @MLS pic.twitter.com/AMesJbKfsX
— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 7, 2023
Numerous other MLS teams have their own versions of the Captain America-themed gear.
The jersey will be worn pre-game at some MLS matches during the 2023 season.
RELATED: Real Salt Lake Launches New Kit For 2023 Season
Post by @realsaltlakeView on Threads
How To Watch RSL Games
All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.
All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.
Want more coverage like Real Salt Lake Marvel Collab Kit? Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.