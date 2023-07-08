Floating bus stops could keep buses running on time

SALT LAKE CITY — Every day Utahns from all over rely on public transit to get to and from places like work and home. Lately, getting the buses to and from their destinations on time has been challenging.

“The transition in and out of traffic is really tough when they’re trying to be on time. And if you’re waiting for the bus and it’s not on time, it’s really frustrating,” said Joe Taylor, a transportation planner in Salt Lake City. “So we want to be a partner and do what we can to make it so the system is more reliable and more user friendly.”

The make the experience more reliable for bus users, the city has implemented several floating bus stops that move the bus stop from the sidewalk out into the street. They’re being installed along stretches of 200 South and 400 South.

“That way the bus has less time getting in and out of traffic and if you’re somebody getting in and off the bus, especially somebody who has a little bit of trouble getting around, it makes the transition a lot easier,” Taylor said.

It’s a new concept that has worked in other cities to speed up drive times for bus drivers and riders.

The new upgrade will include more safety features and signage. Now more than ever the city is urging drivers to pay attention and safely share our roads.

“The goal is that this will make everybody, bus drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and people in their cars slow down and take a little bit more caution, be a little more aware of the other users in the neighborhood,” Taylor added.

Right now the city is waiting to see how successful these initial floating bus stops are before making plans to expand the project.