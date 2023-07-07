Jazz Waive Center Vernon Carey Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have waived veteran center Vernon Carey Jr. after participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Carey Jr. signed with the Jazz in the closing days of the 2022-23 regular season on a non-guaranteed deal.

The center played three games with the Jazz during summer league averaging 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

The @utahjazz have waived center Vernon Carey Jr. Carey signed with the Jazz late last season on a non-guaranteed deal.

Carey Jr. Waived Before Vegas Summer League

Before joining the Jazz, the 22-year-old Duke product had played for the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards over his three-year career.

Carey Jr. averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in just 5 minutes per game.

The center was the 32nd overall pick by the Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Miami native was the number five overall recruiting in the high school coming out of college before committing to play for the Blue Devils.

First career start for Vernon Carey 9 points in 5 minutes on 4/4 from the field. BIG VERN IS FREE!!! pic.twitter.com/vs6iGNH8yf — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) April 16, 2021

Carey Jr. had a highly productive freshman season at Duke, where he averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 31 appearances.

The Vegas Summer League runs from July 7-17, with the 16-17 featuring the league semifinals and championship game.

All 30 NBA teams will play four games scheduled in Las Vegas between July 7-14.

The Jazz will face four Western Conference foes before beginning tournament play, with all four games being broadcast on national television.

July 8: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 8 pm MST ESPN2

July 10: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8 pm MST ESPNU

July 12: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:30 pm MST NBATV

July 14: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – 9 pm MST ESPN2

