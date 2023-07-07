UTAH FIREWATCH
Jazz Officially Complete John Collins Trade With Hawks

Jul 7, 2023, 5:45 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have officially completed the trade that will send Rudy Gay and a second round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for forward John Collins.

News of the trade first broke on June 27, but league rules required the two teams wait until at least July 6 before the trade could be finalized.

Collins had long been a rumored target for the Jazz, and after more than a year of speculation, the deal was finally consummated.

Why Did Jazz Trade For John Collins?

Collins projects as the Jazz’s long-term solution at power forward sliding into the team’s starting lineup between Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen.

The 6-foot-8 big man brings six years of NBA experience including three separate trips to the postseason to the Jazz’s inexperienced roster, and a well-respected veteran voice to the team’s locker room.

After averaging just 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting a poor 29 percent from the three-point line last season, the Jazz are hoping Collins can recapture his production from earlier in his career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Anderson (@benshoops)

In 2021, Collins signed a five-year, $125 million deal after averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three during his third and fourth seasons in the NBA.

Perhaps most importantly, Collins allows current Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen to play small forward full-time where he thrived last year under first-year head coach Will Hardy.

The forward has three years and $75 million remaining on his contract, including a player option in the final year of his deal.

The Jazz will introduce Collins on Sunday.

