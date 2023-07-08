UTAH FIREWATCH
Big Betsy stirs emotions of patriotism, healing for Utah veterans

Jul 7, 2023, 10:40 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A canyon in Northern Utah County has become home to a powerful symbol of patriotism and healing, thanks to the efforts of an organization known as Follow the Flag. 

The group has made it a tradition to fly a large American flag in Grove Creek Canyon during the week of July 4th.

It’s hard to miss.

It’s called Big Betsy and it has been seen across the Wasatch Front for special occasions over the years.

For many people, it is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served.

“It does a lot to my heart. It does a lot to make me feel that people care,” Phillip Caldwell said.

Caldwell served in U.S. Army National Guard and was called to active duty in Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Seeing the red, white, and blue hanging in the canyon does something for him.

“It’s good that people care enough about the country and are willing to share things like this with us,” he said.

Kyle Fox is a co-founder of Follow the Flag.

He knows what this flag and tradition mean to many.

“A lot of people are starting to say this is something that is going to outlive you. And I’m hoping it does,” Fox said.

Follow the Flag used a giant American Flag to help raise money for veteran treatment programs. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV) Follow the Flag used a giant American Flag to help raise money for veteran treatment programs. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV) Follow the Flag used a giant American Flag to help raise money for veteran treatment programs. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV) Big Betsy is nearly 12,000 square feet in size. It's flying over Grove Creek Canyon this weekend. (Jack Grim/KSL TV)

The group also held a silent auction and dinner fundraiser Friday night at the trailhead leading to the flag.

Part of the money raised will go toward groups helping veterans with mental health issues.

“All of us are suffering from mental health, PTSD, different situations,” Fox said. “We partner with some organizations that know how to help.”

By raising funds and awareness, Follow the Flag hopes to provide support and healing for those who need it.

Caldwell, who has personally witnessed the long-lasting effects on his fellow servicemen and women, said he’s happy to see the issue getting more attention.

“It affects them for years. It’s not just a couple of months, and they’re over it,” Caldwell said.

For Follow the Flag, their mission extends beyond July 4th celebrations.

For them, it’s more than just a day.

“There’s magic that happens beneath this flag in these canyons at these types of events,” Fox said. “What we do is year-round.”

