2 teens killed, 3 injured in Iron County rollover crash

Jul 8, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:37 am

CEDAR CITY, UTAH – 2 people are dead and 3 injured after a rollover crash near Cedar City Friday night.

According to police a Honda Civic was travelling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 90 around 8:17 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and traveled off the road to the left into the median and rolled several times.

Five people were inside the car with two female passengers (one 19 years old and one 17 years old) being ejected from the car and suffering fatal injuries.

the male driver and another female passenger suffered critical injuries and were flown to a local hospital. A fourth female passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause and contributors to the crash are currently under investigation. Lanes were closed in the area for approximately two hours while Troopers investigated and gathered evidence.

 

