UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

SLCPD arrest two men, safely recover illegally possessed AR-15 style rifles

Jul 8, 2023, 10:49 AM | Updated: 2:07 pm

Two AR-15 style rifles recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD photo | July 6, 202...

Two AR-15 style rifles recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD photo | July 6, 2023).

(SLCPD photo | July 6, 2023)

Cali Jackson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police officers and officers assigned to the department’s Liberty Patrol Division’s Bike Squad arrested two men after safely recovering two illegally possessed rifles.

“In this situation, we had a community member see something out of the ordinary and call 9-1-1 right away,” said Chief Mike Brown. “I want to commend our officers for their exceptional work in this case. While we are still in the process of trying to determine the suspects’ intent and motives, it is imperative that our officers act swiftly to protect our community members and that is what they did.”

The investigation started at 10:11 a.m., on Thursday when SLC911 got a call from a community member reporting two men with masks and hoodies covering their faces walking away from a car near 300 East 700 South.

Officers found both men, later identified as 18-year-old Angelo Crippen and 19-year-old Angelo Gay, walking in the middle of the street toward a nearby apartment complex.

While talking with Gay, officers found a loaded AR-15 style rifle concealed in Gay’s pants. Officers also recovered a vape pen suspected of containing marijuana.

Officers learned Crippen also had possession of the rifle officers recovered from Gay. Gay told officers he recently used marijuana, making it illegal for him to be in possession of any firearm.

Officers secured a court-authorized search warrant for a car associated with the suspects and recovered a second AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, suboxone, and another vape pen suspected of containing marijuana.

Officers booked Gay into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged him with Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Carrying a Concealed Loaded Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of Roadway.

Officers booked Crippen into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged him with Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of a Roadway.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

emergency lights generic...

Cali Jackson KSL TV, and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say

Officers attempted negations for approximately 3 hours when the man presented a firearm in a threatening manner. Shots were fired by two of the officers at the man who later died from his injuries.

15 hours ago

William Henry Clark...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Salt Lake man sentenced for killing friend of his ex-girlfriend

A Salt Lake man will serve at least 41 years and up to life in prison for trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and murdering her friend.

3 days ago

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philad...

Lauren Mascarenhas, Danny Freeman, David Williams, Sharif Paget and Kristina Sgueglia

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect posted online about guns, loss of ‘freedoms’

A social media page believed to belong to the man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms.”

4 days ago

Unified and Utah Transit Authority police at the scene where the gun was allegedly pointed. (KSL TV...

Andrew Adams

Police: Teen in custody after witnesses say gun pointed, shot fired at TRAX platform

Unified Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after witnesses said he pointed a gun on a TRAX platform and fired a shot at another teen.

5 days ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Road-rage shooting ends in rollover crash

Two men who allegedly shot at a semitruck driver on Monday ended up crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from police.

5 days ago

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left mult...

Associated Press

Police confirm 11 hurt in Kansas club shooting

Police in Kansas now say 11 people were hurt over the weekend when a gunman opened fire inside a Wichita nightclub.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

SLCPD arrest two men, safely recover illegally possessed AR-15 style rifles