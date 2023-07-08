SLCPD arrest two men, safely recover illegally possessed AR-15 style rifles

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police officers and officers assigned to the department’s Liberty Patrol Division’s Bike Squad arrested two men after safely recovering two illegally possessed rifles.

“In this situation, we had a community member see something out of the ordinary and call 9-1-1 right away,” said Chief Mike Brown. “I want to commend our officers for their exceptional work in this case. While we are still in the process of trying to determine the suspects’ intent and motives, it is imperative that our officers act swiftly to protect our community members and that is what they did.”

The investigation started at 10:11 a.m., on Thursday when SLC911 got a call from a community member reporting two men with masks and hoodies covering their faces walking away from a car near 300 East 700 South.

Officers found both men, later identified as 18-year-old Angelo Crippen and 19-year-old Angelo Gay, walking in the middle of the street toward a nearby apartment complex.

While talking with Gay, officers found a loaded AR-15 style rifle concealed in Gay’s pants. Officers also recovered a vape pen suspected of containing marijuana.

Officers learned Crippen also had possession of the rifle officers recovered from Gay. Gay told officers he recently used marijuana, making it illegal for him to be in possession of any firearm.

Officers secured a court-authorized search warrant for a car associated with the suspects and recovered a second AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, suboxone, and another vape pen suspected of containing marijuana.

Officers booked Gay into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged him with Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Carrying a Concealed Loaded Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of Roadway.

Officers booked Crippen into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged him with Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of a Roadway.