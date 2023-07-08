Reports: Jazz Sign 76ers Forward Paul Reed To Three-Year Offer Sheet

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz signed Philadelphia 76ers forward and restricted free agent Paul Reed to a three-year offer sheet, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the transaction on Saturday, July 8.

“Restricted free agent Paul Reed — aka BBall Paul — is signing a three-year, $24 million contract offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, per sources. Agent Ron Shade of Octagon negotiated the new deal,” Charania reported.

“Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent F Paul Reed Jr., has signed a three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, his agent Ron Shade of Octagon Basketball tells ESPN. Sixers have until Sunday at 11:59 PM ET to match sheet and retain Reed,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Threads.

“If Sixers match the sheet, they will exceed the $165M luxury tax threshold and incur an additional $14M in luxury tax penalties. Reed would have veto power on a trade for a year if he remains with Sixers,” Wojnarowski added via Twitter.

About Paul Reed

Before his NBA career, the Florida native played college basketball at DePaul from 2017-20.

In 2020, Reed was selected by the Sixers with the No. 58 overall pick during the 2020 NBA Draft.

In his three seasons in the NBA, Reed has averaged 3.7 points per contest on 57.4 percent shooting, including 15.0 percent on three-pointers. He’s also recorded 3.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 9.3 minutes per game. He’s played in 133 NBA games, including four starts.

Reed is coming off a season in which he posted averages of 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 10.9 minutes per game.

