UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say

Jul 8, 2023, 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

emergency lights generic...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

ROY, UTAH – A man is dead after pointing a gun at and being shot by Roy police officers, officials said.

Roy police officers responded to the Orchard Cove apartment complex at 1801 W. 4650 South on Friday evening on a report of a 39-year-old suicidal man with a firearm, according to a news release from the Roy Police Department.

Officers evacuated the apartment complex and nearby public areas “due to the danger presented,” said the release, which went on to say that the man was “presenting a significant threat to the general public and officers on scene.”

After negotiating for approximately three hours, the man — whose name was not released — “presented a firearm in a threatening manner” and shots were fired by two involved officers.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene, said Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor.

“The officer-involved critical incident protocol was activated and the investigation was turned over to the Weber County Attorney’s Office,” said the release.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

 

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Two AR-15 style rifles recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD photo | July 6, 202...

Cali Jackson

SLCPD arrest two men, safely recover illegally possessed AR-15 style rifles

The investigation started at 10:11 a.m., on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when SLC911 got a call from a community member reporting two men with masks and hoodies covering their faces walking away from a car near 300 East 700 South.

15 hours ago

William Henry Clark...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Salt Lake man sentenced for killing friend of his ex-girlfriend

A Salt Lake man will serve at least 41 years and up to life in prison for trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and murdering her friend.

3 days ago

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philad...

Lauren Mascarenhas, Danny Freeman, David Williams, Sharif Paget and Kristina Sgueglia

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect posted online about guns, loss of ‘freedoms’

A social media page believed to belong to the man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms.”

4 days ago

Unified and Utah Transit Authority police at the scene where the gun was allegedly pointed. (KSL TV...

Andrew Adams

Police: Teen in custody after witnesses say gun pointed, shot fired at TRAX platform

Unified Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after witnesses said he pointed a gun on a TRAX platform and fired a shot at another teen.

5 days ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Road-rage shooting ends in rollover crash

Two men who allegedly shot at a semitruck driver on Monday ended up crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from police.

5 days ago

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left mult...

Associated Press

Police confirm 11 hurt in Kansas club shooting

Police in Kansas now say 11 people were hurt over the weekend when a gunman opened fire inside a Wichita nightclub.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say