UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Wembanyama Debuts After Thrilling Finish To Previous Summer League Game

Jul 8, 2023, 2:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game had a tough act to follow.

While the San Antonio rookie waited to make his NBA Summer League debut Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the game before his ended with a thrilling finish.

Jabari Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally the Houston Rockets to a 100-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that saw two top-five picks unable to finish the game due to injuries.

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 selection, injured his right shoulder in the third quarter and did not return for Portland (0-1). He finished with 15 points and six assists.

Amen Thompson, the fourth overall pick, injured his ankle late in the game and did not return for Houston (1-0). He had 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Smith, the No. 3 pick last year, scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. Tari Eason pitched in with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Cam Whitmore contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe topped the Blazers with 21 points. Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Then Wembanyama and the Spurs finally got on the floor for a 76-68 victory over the Hornets and Brandon Miller, who followed him as the No. 2 pick. Wembanyama finished with nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists.

Summer league tickets were sold out for Friday, with all 17,500 claimed, the NBA said. The league was approaching sellouts for Saturday and Sunday as well; Wembanyama is expected to play for the Spurs on Sunday against Portland.

Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3 French teen whose debut has been hotly awaited — made headlines Thursday when Britney Spears filed a police report saying a saying a Spurs security struck her. Despite the incident, Wembanyama seemed excited when told that Friday night’s game was a sellout.

Games continue in Las Vegas through July 17. Summer League contests are slightly shorter than regular season games; quarters are 10 minutes each instead of the customary 12.

TIMBERWOLVES 102, PELICANS 88

Brandon Williams scored 24 points, Josh Minott added 20 and Leonard Miller posted a double-double in Minnesota’s victory over New Orleans.

Miller finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Wendell Moore Jr. totaled 15 points and six assists for the Timberwolves (1-0).

Dyson Daniels led New Orleans (0-1) with 18 points. Jordan Hawkins, the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, scored 16. Dereon Seabron and Landers Nolley added 10 points apiece. Seabron had a team-high eight rebounds.

BULLS 83, RAPTORS 74

Nate Darling scored 15 points to pace Chicago (1-0) in its victory over Toronto. Javon Freeman-Liberty pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dalen Terry and Henri Drell added 10 points apiece. Terry added six boards, four assists and three steals.

Gradey Dick, the 13th overall pick, finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals for Toronto (0-1). Markquis Nowell led the Raptors with 17 points and five assists. Moses Brown tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

BUCKS 92, NUGGETS 85

MarJon Beauchamp totaled 23 points and eight rebounds to lead Milwaukee over Denver.

Nico Mannion added 16 points and Jazian Gortman scored 13 on 5-of-7 shooting for the Bucks (1-0).

Peyton Watson had 23 points before fouling out for the Nuggets (0-1). Hunter Tyson added 21 points. First-round pick Julian Strawther scored 15.

CAVALIERS 101, NETS 97

Sharife Cooper scored 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead Cleveland (1-0) to a victory over Brooklyn (0-1).

Emoni Bates, a second-rounder and the Cavaliers’ only pick in this year’s draft, finished with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Isaiah Mobley pitched in with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Sam Merrill totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Armoni Brooks and Jalen Wilson both had 17 points for Brooklyn. First-round pick Noah Clowney scored four points on 1-of-9 shooting with five rebounds.

KINGS 80, HAWKS 76

Jordan Ford scored 20 points to lead Sacramento (1-0) over Atlanta (0-1).

Sacramento’s two second-round picks this year saw action. Colby Jones started and scored 12, while Jalen Slawson had three points off the bench.

Brady Manek led the Hawks with 17 points. Kobe Bufkin, the 15th overall pick, had eight points. He made just 4 of 14 shots and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Mouhamed Gueye, a second-round pick, finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a start at center. Second-rounder Seth Lundy scored three points.

LAKERS 103, WARRIORS 96

Max Christie totaled 22 points and seven rebounds to propel Los Angeles (1-0) past Golden State (0-1).

Cole Swider sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Lakers, who shot 43.8% from 3-point range (14 of 32). First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino totaled nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Second-rounder Maxwell Lewis scored seven off the bench with four boards.

Gui Santos scored 25 to lead five Golden State players in double figures. Reggie Perry added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brandin Podziemski, the 19th overall pick, had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage of NBA Summer League? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Jazz Sign 76ers Forward Paul Reed To Three-Year Offer Sheet

The Utah Jazz signed Philadelphia 76ers forward and restricted free agent Paul Reed to a three-year offer sheet, according to reports.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Officially Complete John Collins Trade With Hawks

The Utah Jazz have officially completed the trade that will send Rudy Gay and a second round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Center Vernon Carey Jr.

The Utah Jazz have waived veteran center Vernon Carey Jr. after participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League. 

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Real Salt Lake Teases Marvel Collab Kit

Real Salt Lake filmed a Marvel-inspired video for the new Captain America threads. The kit is a collaboration with the MLS and Marvel Studios.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Era Officially Arrives For RSL Against Orlando City SC

The Chicho Arango era arrives for Real Salt Lake as the Utah-based Major League Soccer club hosts Orlando City SC at America First Field.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Video Shows Britney Spears Inadvertently Hit Herself In Wembanyama Encounter

No charges will be filed following an altercation involving Britney Spears, Spurs Victor Wembanyama, and the player's security team.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Wembanyama Debuts After Thrilling Finish To Previous Summer League Game