Newly Acquired John Collins Takes Quiz On All Things Utah

Jul 8, 2023, 4:16 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz quizzed John Collins on various things that make Utah unique.

Collins was asked about the Great Salt Lake, soda shops, Post Malone, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz)

Collins was shown random pictures of things that can be found in Utah.

He knew about Hill Air Force Base, Post Malone, and the Utah Jazz statues outside the Delta Center.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Arena Officially Rebranded To Delta Center

 

Post by @utahjazz
View on Threads

 

In the video, Collins revealed that he was born at Hill Air Force Base. Collins’ father was in the Navy and his mother was in the Air Force.

A day after the trade with Atlanta was finalized, John Collins returned to Utah to try on his new threads.

 

Post by @utahjazz
View on Threads

 

Why Did Jazz Trade For John Collins?

Collins projects as the Jazz’s long-term solution at power forward. He will slide into the starting lineup between Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen.

The 6-foot-8 big man brings six years of NBA experience including three separate trips to the postseason to the Jazz’s inexperienced roster, and a well-respected veteran voice to the team’s locker room.

After averaging just 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting a poor 29 percent from the three-point line last season, the Jazz are hoping Collins can recapture his production from earlier in his career.

In 2021, Collins signed a five-year, $125 million deal after averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three during his third and fourth seasons in the NBA.

Perhaps most importantly, Collins allows current Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen to play small forward full-time where he thrived last year under first-year head coach Will Hardy.

The forward has three years and $75 million remaining on his contract, including a player option in the final year of his deal.

The Jazz will introduce Collins on Sunday.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Newly Acquired John Collins Takes Quiz On All Things Utah